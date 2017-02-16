5 of the worst strikers in Real Madrid's history

These 5 strikers were woeful at Real Madrid

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 16 Feb 2017, 16:49 IST

Real Madrid have had some amazing forwards in their long and illustrious history. Be it Alfredo Di Stefano, Hugo Sanchez or Raul Gonzalez, Madrid have always had some of the best strikers in world football don the famous All White jersey.

However, the same club has also had some strikers who have just not been good enough or not performed to their potential at the Santiago Bernabeu. While a number of articles have been written about the best attacking players in Real Madrid history, in this article, we take a look at the 5 worst strikers in Real Madrid’s history

#5 Nicolas Anelka

French international, Nicolas Anelka has had a successful career in many top clubs across Europe but his time at Real Madrid will certainly not count among them. Anelka who broke through at PSG was signed by Arsenal in 1997 as a 17-year-old for £500,000 and was sold one year later when Real Madrid came calling for a massive sum of £22.3 million.

Arriving as one of the most talented youngsters in world football, Anelka failed to score in his first five months at the club and was even suspended by the club for failing to train after a disagreement with then Real Madrid coach Vicente Del Bosque.

Although the Frenchman did make a return to the team and even scored in the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich, his solitary season at the club was littered by missed chances and indiscipline and he left the Spanish Capital after just one season to join his youth team Paris Saint-Germain once again.

Anelka went on to play with a lot of success for top clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City, but at Real Madrid, he never quite cut it and is not at all remembered fondly by the Madridistas.