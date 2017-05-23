Real Madrid: 5 youngsters who could be the Spanish Champions' next Galactico

Real Madrid could replace the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale with one of these potential Galacticos in the near future!

23 May 2017

Real Madrid have a love affair with galacticos that date back to the early 1950s and the likes of Alfredo di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Raymond Kopa and the inimitable Didi (read more about the Brazilian here – The Greatest Footballer you've never heard of: Didi)

They are always on the look-out for the next bright star – as the signing of Norwegian wunderkind Martin Odegaard last season, and Brazilian sensation Vinicus Junior this time around have shown, and they are ever willing to take a gamble if it means it gets them first-mover advantage (especially over their great rivals Barcelona). Here then we take a look at 5 youngsters (not as young as the two mentioned above, but slightly more established stars) who could become the next Real Madrid galactico.

5. Kasper Dolberg

The 19-year old Dane has been the spearhead in the brave new Ajax resurgence with his goals this season (16 in the league, 7 in Europa) helping Peter Bosz’s exciting young side seize the attentions of the footballing world. At 6ft 2inches tall, the strapping young lad has drawn comparisons to the great Marco van Basten for his cool finishing, amazing right foot and speed of thought (and boot). Mentored by Dennis Bergkamp (who is the Dutch side’s assistant manager), Dolberg has grown leaps and bounds and is already being valued at around 35 million Euros.

Never one to shy away from splashing big money for a talented young striker, Senor Florentino Perez may just have found his new favourite in the promising young Dane.