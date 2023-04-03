Real Madrid returned from the international break in style as they put Real Valladolid to the sword in front of their adoring fans. Karim Benzema was the star of the show as the Los Blancos talisman scored a stunning first-half hattrick to inspire a sensational 6-0 win over the visitors.

Madrid were given a major early scare when the visitors hit the post with 10 minutes on the clock. A second big chance immediately followed and the home support was left frustrated.

The home side took until the 22nd minute to make the breakthrough when Rodrygo converted Asensio's through ball, after which the floodgates opened. The visitors were helpless as Benzema scored a seven-minute hat-trick, converting two Vinicius passes, while his overhead kick from Rodrygo's cross for the third took the game away from Valladolid's hands.

Both teams made numerous chances in the second 45 minutes, with Valladolid hitting the post through Kike Perez early in the second half. Real Madrid continued to push forward and Rodrygo almost grabbed his second when he converted another pass from Vinícius, only for it to be ruled out for handball following a VAR review.

Marco Asensio did add a fifth minutes later, as he guided home Rodrygo's cut-back from 10 yards. Lucas Vazquez rounded things off in injury time with Los Blancos' sixth of the day, converting from Eden Hazard's through ball.

The win sees Real Madrid cut the gap to La Liga leaders Barcelona to 12 points. On that note, here's a look at the Real Madrid player's ratings from the game.

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Courtois was largely untested for most of the game. He made two routine saves all game as Valladolid hardly ventured forward except in the initial moments of the game.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Vazquez was a constant menace down the right flank. The Spaniard was not shy of having a go at the Valladolid goal himself as he attempted three shots in total, eventually getting his goal in injury time.

Eder Militao - 8/10

Militao was composed on the ball and colossal off it. He was vocal in organizing his defense and showcased excellent aerial superiority throughout the game.

David Alaba - 7/10

Alaba looked assured in possession, helping Madrid with their build-up play. The centre-back looked calm and composed on the night. He managed six passes into the opposition's final third alongside an astute defensive display.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Deployed at left-back once again, Camavinga was unfazed by anything thrown at him. He even ventured forward on a couple of occasions. The Frenchman completed 89% of his passes and won 100% of his aerial duels.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Tchouameni looked good with the ball at his feet. He helped Madrid progress the ball upfield with his astute passing throughout the 90 minutes, completing 95% of his passes. He was calm and composed in the defensive phase as well.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos put in a diligent performance for Madrid. He hardly misplaced a pass all game. Truth be told, that's all he needed to do.

Rodrygo - 9/10

Rodrygo was a menace throughout the game, making life tough for the Valladolid backline. He was direct with the ball and looked to create openings at every opportunity he got, racking up a goal and an assist in the process.

Marco Asensio - 8/10

Asensio was simply unplayable throughout the game. He assisted Rodrygo's opener with a lovely run and through ball. Eventually scored a goal late in the second half to top off a sumptuous display.

Vinicius Junior - 9/10

Just as good as his Brazilian counterpart Rodrygo, Vinicius was electric all game. He assisted Benzema twice in the first half. In fact, the 22-year-old almost had a hattrick of assists if it wasn't for the handball in the build-up to Rodrygo's disallowed goal.

Karim Benzema - 10/10

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden We’re still trying to work out what Karim did and how he’s scored *THREE* ‍ We’re still trying to work out what Karim did and how he’s scored *THREE* 💥© We’re still trying to work out what Karim did and how he’s scored *THREE* 😵‍💫 https://t.co/F8mZofFyp1

It was simply outrageous. Karim Benzema scored a breathtaking hat-trick in seven minutes to essentially seal the game for his team in the first half.

Substitutes:

Eden Hazard - 7/10

Hazard joined in on the action in the 65th minute as a substitute for Karim Benzema. He did show some bright moments and eventually popped up with an assist for Vazquez's goal.

Dani Ceballos - 7/10

Ceballos came on as a 69th minute substitute for Vinicius Junior but hardly stood out on the pitch.

Jesus Vallejo - 6/10

Vallejo came on as a 69th minute substitute for David Alaba. He hardly had any defending to do after coming on, but his inclusion did provide Alaba with a much-needed rest.

Alvaro Odriozola - N/A

Coming on as an 82nd minute substitute, Odriozola didn't play long enough to warrant a rating.

Poll : 0 votes