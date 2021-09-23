Real Madrid 6-1 Mallorca: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos continue surge| La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid thrashed Mallorca 6-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to go atop the La Liga table after Gameweek 6.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring for the hosts in the third minute following an error from Josep Gaya. Marco Asensio doubled their advantage following some great work from Rodrygo inside the box.

The visitors pulled one back immediately with a mesmerising strike from Kang-In Lee that gave Thibaut Courtois no chance. Minutes later, though, Asensio restored Real Madrid's two-goal advantage.

Madrid continued their onslaught in the second half as well. Asensio scored a beautiful goal in the 55th minute to complete his hat-trick. Karim Benzema completed his brace as well. He controlled the ball beautifully after receiving a long pass from David Alaba before slotting it in.

Real Madrid sealed the proceedings with Isco scoring their sixth of the night. The Spaniard tucked one into the back of the net following some tidy work from Vinicius Jr.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Marco Asensio is Real Madrid's hero of the night

Marco Asensio slots one in

Marco Asensio made his first start of the season following reports that he was unhappy with his playing time. Carlo Ancelotti placed his trust in the Spaniard and gifted him a berth in the starting eleven. The 25-year-old repaid that with a masterclass performance.

Asensio scored a wonderful hat-trick against his former club to put forward his case as a regular starter. He was a threat every time he advanced higher up the pitch.

His third goal had class written all over. It was a throwback to his majestic performances in Zinedine Zidane's first stint as Real Madrid manager.

#4 Karim Benzema hits a key milestone

Karim Benzema in action against RCD Mallorca

Karim Benzema scored a brace against Mallorca. His second of the night took him to 200 La Liga goals.

The Frenchman is in red-hot form for Los Blancos this season. Benzema scored two and set up two others on the night. He now has eight goals and seven assists in six league appearances for Real Madrid this season.

Benzema fired one in the third minute of the game following an error from Gaya. After that, he set up Marco Asensio for his second and third of the night. The Frenchman then scored Real Madrid's fifth of the night.

