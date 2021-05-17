Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard named in Belgium's Euro 2020 squad

Real Madrid ace Eden Hazard has been named in Belgium manager Roberto Martinez’s squad for Euro 2020 despite another injury-riddled season with his club.

The Belgian rose through the ranks at Lille before breaking into the senior team in 2007. He eventually moved to Chelsea in 2012, where he became a household name. His brilliance on the field earned him a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €100m.

Hazard has struggled to replicate his best form since joining Real Madrid, with injuries playing spoilsport. But he could have the chance to rediscover himself at Euro 2020.

The Belgian has appeared just 21 times for Los Blancos this season and only recently recovered from a muscle injury to return to action for his club. However, Martinez has opted to ignore the player’s injury concerns to name him in the shortlist for the tournament due to start on June 11.

The rules for Euro 2020 have recently been expanded to include 26 players on the shortlist and apart from Hazard, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also made the final cut.

Interestingly, Belgium’s squad for the tournament includes nine players from the Premier League, including Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne and Leicester City’s Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans and Timothy Castagne. Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, already the country’s all-time top goalscorer, looks set to lead the line at Euro 2020 again, while Thorgan Hazard and Napoli's Dries Mertens have also been included in the squad.

However, all eyes are on the Real Madrid No. 7, who has managed just four goals and one assist so far this season. Hazard only came off the bench in the 77th minute in a 1-0 win against Athletic Club on Sunday.

There has been speculation that the player’s best days are behind him and the Belgian will certainly be looking at Euro 2020 as an opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong.

The Real Madrid star’s international record helped him seal place in Euro 2020 squad

Eden Hazard’s stellar international record with Belgium must have convinced Roberto Martinez to include the player on the Euro 2020 squad shortlist. The Real Madrid star has made 106 appearances for his country and has registered 32 goals. He was outstanding in the 2018 World Cup and could make the difference in this summer’s tournament.

Eden Hazard at the 2018 #WorldCup⁠ ⁠ for Belgium:



⚽️ Goals: 3

🎯 Assists: 2

🥇 MOTM: 4



🔥🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/SW37732eJX — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) July 14, 2018

The Belgian might start his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Russia on 12th June, if he manages to stay fit.