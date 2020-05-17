Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale excited for star-studded golf match for COVID-19 relief

Bale in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale took to social media platform Twitter to express his excitement for the TaylorMade Driving Relief skins match on Sunday. The event, which is amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, features four of the biggest names on sponsors Taylor made have on their roster — Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff, Dustin Johnson, and Rory McIlroy.

The Real Madrid man tweeted on Sunday along with a video,

I'm excited to watch DJ & Rory vs. Rickie & Wolff during @TaylorMadeGolf’s #DrivingRelief skins challenge for charity to support COVID-19 relief efforts!

I'm excited to watch DJ & Rory vs. Rickie & Wolff during @TaylorMadeGolf’s #DrivingRelief skins challenge for charity to support COVID-19 relief efforts. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/izYnCrsp0d — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 17, 2020

The video was an advertisement for the star-studded game. $3 million, the purse for the event, will be donated to the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation for their dedication and hard work in COVID-19 relief.

Real Madrid star Bale's affinity to golf

Gareth Bale on the golf course in Spain

Bale has made headlines several times in the past for comments or incidents related to golf. The Real Madrid wideman has been long-associated with the sport among footballers, and he admitted his love for golf.

The Welshman was reportedly given the moniker 'the golfer' by the Real Madrid squad as revealed by Thibaut Courtois, who also went on to say that Bale spends most of his free time at the golf course.

Speaking on the nickname given to him, the Real Madrid attacker said that he was happy being known by his moniker. Bale commented,

Advertisement

"I am a golfer. Have you not seen the pictures? I spoke to him [Courtois] about it and he said it as a joke. People took it out of context but I’m very happy with the nickname, to be honest. It’s a great one. Football is my No 1 sport. I’m paid to do it and I always give my best."

Bale has made headlines in the past due to his love for golf

Real Madrid's most expensive signing continued as he spoke of how golf helps him remain calm while away from the football pitch, and how it is a hobby that he is glad to have. Bale added,

"Golf is a hobby like anyone else would have a hobby. There is nothing wrong with having a round. People make a lot of it but a lot of footballers play it and it’s one thing I really enjoy. It keeps me calmer off the pitch and gives me time away from football, which is nice.”

Bale with this flag tonight:



“WALES. GOLF. MADRID. IN THAT ORDER” 😂 pic.twitter.com/w0CIYCxWEE — Football Away Days (@AwayDays_) November 19, 2019

Bale was also criticized for celebrating with a flag that read 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.' after having successfully qualified for UEFA Euro 2020. Pedja Mijatovic, a former Real Madrid player, was the person who initially claimed that although he hadn't spoken to Bale, he got the impression from him that his priorities are Wales, gold, and Madrid in that order.

This was received very well by the Welsh fans, and they celebrated with chants of the same. After the infamous celebration, Bale said that he was aware of the chants after he told the Guardian,

"I’ve heard it, especially when I was on the bench, and the boys were laughing. It’s a good bit of fun."

The winger already shares a frosty relationship with employers Real Madrid and with Zinedine Zidane, and this certainly didn't make things any better. His future at the Santiago Bernabéu is very much up in the air.