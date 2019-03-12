Real Madrid bring back Zinedine Zidane: An open letter to the Frenchman

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Dear Zizou,

In a season where everything went wrong from the very beginning, your arrival comes as a breath of fresh air.

Your legacy is untouchable in football, and when your re-arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu after nine months is almost celebrated like a silverware, you can surely gauge the eternal mark you left as a manager.

Like last time, you came when there were numerous signs of trouble. Rafa Benitez was unable to get the best out of our stars and no matter what he did, it seemed he was unable to find the right combination to succeed in a club like Real Madrid.

You came when the ship needed a guide, who can help us through the troubled waters. I am sorry for not believing in you and I sincerely apologize for not having complete faith just because it was your first managerial stint.

It goes without saying I was extremely happy when you spat in the face of non-believers like me with unprecedented success over the three years and gave me many unforgettable, which will surely last a lifetime.

You came, you saw and you conquered.

Even as a player, you were unpredictable on the pitch and you are still the same off it. Your volley against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League final remains etched in our history. It gave us our ninth Champions League and it is really uncanny how you were the assistant manager when we won the tenth and then you won the last three Champions League as a manager.

With so little to play for this season, I don't expect a miracle from the squad which failed miserably. Real Madrid need to upgrade their squad and you need time. I can only urge the rest of the fans like me to be patient and have faith in the team.

I can only hope that Mr. Florentino Perez fulfills your demands without asking any questions this time around.

I hope our club lets you pull the strings off the pitch.

Irrespective of the trophies won, I will also remember your gesture of responding whenever we needed you. I can only be eternally grateful for your response.

You came, you saw, you conquered and you returned

Yours faithfully,

A Real Madrid fan.

