Real Madrid: Analysing the squad depth of Zinedine Zidane's team

Real Madrid were busy this summer and spent over €300m in the transfer window. Zinedine Zidane forced Florentino Perez to make the required signings, some of which were completed and others that will be subject to much speculation in the summer of 2020. After a poor season by their pristine standards, Real entered the transfer market intending to sign players who offer depth and quality to revamp their ageing squad.

Here, we look at Real Madrid's squad depth and analyse all the options available to them for positions all across the pitch.

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid seemed to have the best goalkeeping pair in the world last season when Thibaut Courtois was bought from Chelsea and Keylor Navas refused to leave. Having already loaned out young keepers Andriy Lunin and Luca Zidane to Real Valladolid and Racing Santander respectively this summer, Zidane let Navas know of his desire to stick with Courtois as the first-choice keeper and the Costa Rican was asked to look for a new club.

Navas submitted a transfer request to the club and as his move to PSG drew closer, Real were left with an exigent need of a backup keeper. Thankfully, PSG shot-stopper Alphonse Areola was signed on loan as a transitory backup by the thirteen-time European champions.

Defence

Ferland Mendy

Last season was a disaster where Real Madrid’s flimsy defence was exposed regularly and so was its lack of depth. Academy graduate Sergio Reguilon pipped Marcelo to become the first choice left-back under Santiago Solari and Jesus Vallejo’s recurring injuries meant that Real were left with only three centre-backs for the majority of the season - Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Nacho Fernandez.

Zidane returned to Real in March and immediately got down to business as Eder Militao was signed from Porto. Despite being touted as the revelation of the season by many, Reguilon was loaned to Sevilla for a year. Vallejo followed suit with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers on a one-year loan deal. French left-back Ferland Mendy was brought in to compete with Marcelo. The right-back spot seemed alright and did not need improvements, and both Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola were retained.

