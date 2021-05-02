Real Madrid and Manchester United tracking 24-year-old Premier League midfielder - Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester United are keen on adding a defensive midfielder to their ranks. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, both teams are keeping a close eye on Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian international has grabbed the attention of many European giants over the past few seasons.

Since joining the Premier League side in 2017, Wilfred Ndidi has established himself as one of the league's best defensive midfielders.

Reports: Real Madrid, Manchester United to battle for Wilfred Ndidi’s signature this summer https://t.co/1XsjEOGtXj — Rifnote News Aggregates (@rifnote) May 2, 2021

Manchester United and Real Madrid keen on Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester City as a replacement for N'Golo Kante, who left the then Premier League champions for Chelsea. Since then, the Nigerian has been one of the first names on Brendon Rodgers' team sheet.

At Manchester United, Nemanja Matic, a seasoned CDM, is getting on in years, while Paul Pogba is a creative force and Fred prefers a more box-to-box role..

Someone like Wilfred Ndidi could slot into that position for Manchester United, which would provide more freedom for the likes of Pogba and Fred to go further forward and join the attack.

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been reliant on Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro for a long time. The trio are not getting any younger. This meaning Real Madrid need a young midfielder in their ranks even more compared to Manchester United. With an aging midfield and with the likes of Valverde and Isco not being consistent, Ndidi would be a perfect fit for Los Blancos.

However, Real Madrid and Manchester United aren't the only sides interested in the Leicester City defensive midfielder. Paris Saint-Germain are also rumored to be keeping tabs on the Nigerian.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi ranked 13th best player in the world https://t.co/P7gmPk5WF6 — VIRALPOSTSNG (@viralpostsng) April 29, 2021

Leicester City haven't put an official price tag on Wilfred Ndidi. However, according to transfermarkt, the Nigerian international is valued at €50 million. This means that the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG will have to spend a lot to acquire the services of Ndidi.

But this could be a long-term investment for the clubs involved. Ndidi is just 24-years-old but has already played 171 times for Leicester City. The Nigerian has European experience as well, having played in Champions League and Europa League with the Foxes.