Real Madrid announce 29-man list for preseason; Bale and Isco included

New signings Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Takefuso Kubo, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo have been added to the preseason squad for the Los Blancos.

What's the story

Real Madrid has officially announced their 29-man squad for the upcoming pre-season. The Los Blancos have added many of their new signings to the squad while the players involved in the Copa America and U-21 European Championship have been excluded.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid has reached Canada for their pre-season before travelling to the United States for the International Champions Cup.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily Diario AS, Real Madrid has announced their 29-man squad for their pre-season.

All the new faces (Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo and Takefuso Kubo) boarded the Emirates flight, except Brazil's Eder Militao...https://t.co/2yFgNlMbRs — AS English (@English_AS) July 9, 2019

The new signings Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Rodrygo and Takefuso Kubo have been added to the squad. Casemiro, new signing Eder Militao, Federico Valverde, Jesus Vallejo, and Dani Ceballos have all been excluded from pre-season with the first three involved in Copa America, while the other two took part in the U-21 European Championship.

Isco and Keylor Navas has not travelled with the squad, but is expected to join the side later on in the tour. The goalkeeper is expected to join the side from his native country of Costa Rica while Isco will join the squad later with the Spanish midfielder expecting his second child shortly.

Real Madrid Castilla players Diego Altube, Adrián de la Fuente, Javi Hernández, Alvaro Fidalgo and Jaime Seoane have also been added.

The travelling squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Navas, Lunin, Altube

Defenders: Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Odriozola, Mendy, De la Fuente, Javi Hernández

Central Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Isco, Seoane, Fidalgo

Forwards: Mariano, Benzema, Bale, Lucas V., Asensio, Brahim, Vinicius Jr., Hazard, Jovic, Rodrygo, Kubo

What's next?

The Los Blancos will start their preseason U.S tour fixtures on July against Bayern Munich in Texas followed by Arsenal on the 24th in Washington DC and Atletico Madrid on the 27th in New Jersey.

Real Madrid will then travel to Germany to participate in the Audi Cup.