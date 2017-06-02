BREAKING: Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League final

Real Madrid's Champions League squad has been announced

Zinedine Zidane has named his final squad for the most important game of the European calendar – the UEFA Champions League final. With no players suspended, and everyone being declared fit, Zidane has named all his first team members in the squad – all 24 of them, including the Frenchman’s son Enzo Zidane.

This is what the entire squad list looks like -

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, and Ruben Yanez

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernadez, Marcelo, Fabio Coentrao, Danilo

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez, Casemiro, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Marcos Asensio, Isco and Enzo Zidane

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Morata

It will be interesting to see who of Gareth Bale and Isco will start the final in Cardiff with the Spaniard’s impressive late season form giving him the clear edge – but the one thing that tilts it in favour of the Welshman is the fact that he gives the team a much better defensive shape – he fits in naturally with the 4-3-3 and will give Zidane a way to counter the threat of Juventus’ attacking full backs – Dani Alves and Alex Sandro.

What is surprising is that Enzo Zidane – who appeared, and scored, in Madrid’s defenestration of Cultural Leonesa – but Zidane has fostered a wonderful esprit de corps amongst the superstar-filled Real Madrid squad, something that dragged them to their first league title win in over half a decade.

Speaking ahead of the biggest match of the season, this is what Gareth Bale had to say–

“I am not 100 per cent, I haven't played for six or seven weeks. I obviously had my operation which still really hasn't recovered. I have been playing with a lot of pain, even when I came back I was taking tablets to get through games and training.The last six or seven weeks have enabled me to rest my ankle a bit and really try to get it a bit better, and obviously recover from the injury which it caused. I am not 100 per cent, but I have been working hard, double sessions the last few weeks, to get myself as ready as I can, whether to start, or to be involved at some point.

All eyes will be on Zinedine Zidane as he debates with the greatest conundrum yet of his nascent managerial career