Real Madrid 1-2 Athletic Bilbao: Player ratings as holders Los Blancos are knocked out of Spanish Super Cup

Real Madrid, the defending champions, were knocked out of the Spanish Super Cup after losing 2-1 to Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final. Athletic will now face Barcelona in the final on Sunday.

A first-half brace from Raul Garcia left Real Madrid with a mountain to climb after the break. But the holders never seemed up for the challenge.

Though Karim Benzema managed to pull one back midway through the second half, Los Blancos were second-best for most of the match.

Marco Asensio hit the woodwork twice whereas Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy squandered two good chances in the dying moments too.

The defeat brought an end to Madrid's pursuit of a second consecutive Super Cup trophy, and also the prospect of a mouth-watering El Clasico in the final.

Here's how Real Madrid players fared in the match.

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

Beaten twice in the first half, Courtois managed to salvage some pride by making a few good saves after the break to prevent Bilbao from widening the deficit.

16 - Thibaut Courtois has conceded goal in 16 of the 18 penalties faced as Real Madrid goalkeeper in all competitions, the last nine in a row #SuperCup. Siege. pic.twitter.com/qEXHlfeUzM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 14, 2021

Lucas Vazquez - 4/10

A night to forget for the otherwise dependable star. He struggled to bring the attacking edge to his side and was also outpaced many times on the right flank by Garcia and Inaki Williams. Vazquez was guilty of conceding the penalty too.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

He was caught off-guard during the first goal and lacked his usual composure as Athletic's pace completely unsettled him. Zidane put him out of his misery at half time with a shock substitution.

Sergio Ramos - 6.5/10

The captain's positioning was questionable at times but overall another solid performance. In what surely annoyed the Madridistas, though, Ramos headed a cross agonizingly wide off the post from close range in the 85th minute.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

He was always eager to get involved upfront but that left gaps at the back which Williams tried to exploit.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

At times, Modric too struggled to match the pace of Bilbao's forwards. However, his work-rate was good and he maintained his composure throughout the match.

Casemiro - 7/10

Arguably the best player for the Whites tonight. Casmeiro put in a terrific all-round shift, throwing his weight in the defense but also attempting the most crosses in attacking areas. He topped his performance with a superb tackle on Williams in injury time.

Toni Kroos - 6/10

A rare off day for the German who struggled to get a grip in the midfield. Perhaps, he could use the free weekend to recharge his batteries.

Eden Hazard - 5/10

A poor game from the Belgian who contributed little to nothing in the attack. He's still to produce the kind of form he did at Chelsea and Madrid fans' patience is wearing really thin right now.

Eden Hazard en 66 minutos:



-0/0 regates completados

-1/5 duelos ganados, 6 pérdidas

-1 disparo entre los 3 palos

-1 gran ocasión de gol fallada

-1 pase clave

-1 gran ocasión creada — Albert Ortega (@AlbertOrtegaES1) January 14, 2021

Karim Benzema - 7/10

After a quite first half, Benzema burst into life in the second. He brought Los Blancos within a goal of forcing extra time, but was unfortunate to see another goal ruled out for offside.

Marco Asensio - 6/10

While he offered little for most of the match, Asensio did come close to scoring, not once but twice. He hit the woodwork on both occasions to his dismay.

Substitutes

Nacho Fernandez - 6/10

He showed great sense of positioning and made a crucial block towards the end to impede a potential break from Bilbao.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Even in the limited time afforded to him, Valverde was impressive, acting as an extra man in the defense and making one tackle and interception too.

Vinicius Junior - 6/10

He linked up well with Mendy on one occasion to create a chance for Madrid. But couldn't help the team get an equaliser.

Mariano - N/A

The striker just came on to see off the final few seconds of the match.