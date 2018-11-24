Real Madrid to pursue two superstars in January, Barcelona consider surprising swoop for former Chelsea star, and more transfer news - 24th November 2018

It looks like Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, has some grand plans in the pipeline

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

Over the course of today, as usual, several new transfer rumours have emerged while several others have fizzled out. Today's share of top rumours feature some top clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, and Manchester United, among others.

On that note, amidst all the noise and chaos being generated by the upcoming winter transfer window, here's a look at all of the top transfer rumours, news, and updates for the day:

Arsenal plan £44m move for Roma's Cengiz Ünder



Cengiz Ünder was one of Eusebio Di Francesco's first signings at Roma, when he signed in July 2017. Since then, the 21-year-old has put in some phenomenal performances, rising to prominence in a surprisingly short period of time.

Now, according to reports from The Daily Star, the Turkish footballer now finds himself on Arsenal's radar, with new manager, Unai Emery, believed to be extremely interested in signing the youngster.

With Aaron Ramsey set to leave at the end of the season, and Danny Welbeck currently sidelined by a serious injury, Emery allegedly wants to reinforce his midfield in the January transfer window, and has reportedly convinced Arsenal to make an offer of more than £44 million for Ünder.

Notably, the winger had previously declared his desire to play in the Premier League during an interview with Turkish paper Milliyet last year, when he said:

"Every player wants to play in a team like Manchester United or Chelsea. I believe that one day I will play for one of those teams."

"Among the leagues I want to play in are La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League, but I want to play in the Premier League the most."

