Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao: 5 Talking Points as Karim Benzema's goal proves to be the difference | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid grilled out a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points after gameweek 15.

Karim Benzema scored the only goal of the game to seal all three points for Real Madrid. The Frenchman finished off a beautiful team move to seal the game in favor of Los Blancos. But the score-line doesn't tell the exact story.

Real Madrid were lucky to escape with all three points. Athletic Bilbao could not score a single goal despite having an xG of 2.7. Bilbao's manager Marcelino expressed his disappointment in his post-game interview, saying that his team did everything right except for finishing. Real Madrid's grit and perseverance proved just enough to get by.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 Vinicius Jr. lit up the left flank for Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. is in the best form of his life. The Brazilian might not have scored tonight, but was quite instrumental in the build-up to the goal. The 21-year-old combined beautifully with Luka Modric in the passage of play that led to Benzema's goal.

Vinicius tormented Inigo Lekue enough that he was taken off by Marcelino after half-time. But his replacement Oscar de Marcos faced a similar fate as the Brazilian was just too hot to handle. His tricks and flicks yielded no response and left the defenders bamboozled. Vinicius won 10 duels, created five chances and won five tackles throughout the game.

#4 Carlo Ancelotti will have to make more rotations

Carlo Ancelotti will have many things to think about after today's performance. The 62-year old will have to rotate his squad heavily as signs of weariness are quite evident. Although Real Madrid started the game on a more positive note, they faded away in the second half.

Thibaut Courtois also acknowledged that the team lacked intensity in the second half as some players have not had much rest. Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric were at the top of their games in the opening half, but signs of fatigue were quite explicit in the second half. Ancelotti will have to manage their minutes as it is quite evident that the team can't go on like this.

