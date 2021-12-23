Athletic Club 1- 2 Real Madrid : 5 Talking Points as Karim Benzema's brace downs Athletic Club | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Athletic Club 2-1 in La Liga to regain their eight-point lead at the top of the standings.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game with a stunning strike. The Frenchman curled one in from the edge of the box to hand Real Madrid an early lead. Minutes later, Benzema doubled his side's advantage as he tucked one past Julen Agirrezabala.

As Real Madrid were running away with the game, Oihan Sancet scored a peach of a goal in the 10th minute of the game to pull one back for his side. He smashed one in, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance.

Marcelino's men tried to take charge of the game in the second half, but Real Madrid's resilience ensured they secured all three points.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5. Eden Hazard is getting his groove back

Eden Hazard is regaining his lost form

The Belgian international may not have hit his best form yet for Real Madrid, but seems to finally be hitting his stride. With Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Gareth Bale out, Eden Hazard received the opportunity to start two games in a row.

The former Chelsea star showed glimpses of his former self. Hazard won nine duels, completed three dribbles and created two key passes throughout the game. He was instrumental in the build-up to Real Madrid's second goal.

Although he is lacking a bit of confidence at the moment, regular game-time could very well change all that.

#4. Real Madrid showed great character

Fede Valverde in action against Athletic Club

Carlo Ancelotti had a lot to think about when Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, David Alaba, Gareth Bale, Isco, Sergio Arribas, Marcelo, Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal and Casemiro were all sidelined due to COVID, suspensions or injuries.

Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Eden Hazard, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho played their hearts out when given the opportunity. Although they struggled on numerous occasions, it is understandable since most of the starting eleven underwent a massive change.

The players have shown great character to grind out results and this is a sign of potential champions.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden 🎙️ @MrAncelotti : "This win means a lot. It was a complete match with a number of players who aren't used to playing together. Nacho, Lucas, Camavinga, Valverde, Hazard... They all delivered. The team's commitement was the most important thing, as important than the 3 points." 🎙️ @MrAncelotti: "This win means a lot. It was a complete match with a number of players who aren't used to playing together. Nacho, Lucas, Camavinga, Valverde, Hazard... They all delivered. The team's commitement was the most important thing, as important than the 3 points." https://t.co/gVtT4fTpaD

