Real Madrid beat Barcelona to signing of Brazilian teenage sensation

This is Real Madrid's first signing of 2017

by Anirudh Menon News 25 Feb 2017, 15:21 IST

What’s the Story?

After being locked in battle with Barcelona over the signature of 17-year-old Brazilian attacking midfielder Augusto Galvan who plays for Brazil giants São Paulo FC, Real Madrid have completed the deal and pipped their arch-rivals to the signing of the sensation.

In case you didn’t know

Galvan first came to the wider footballing world’s attention when he starred, as a 15-year old, in São Paulo FC’s fantastic run in the 2015 edition of Al Kass International Cup – inspiring his side to a second-place finish, behind Paris-Saint Germain.

The heart of the matter

Being a 17-year old, the young Brazilian cannot yet travel to Madrid to complete the formalities as he is still a minor and FIFA has strict laws restricting the signing of under-age overseas players. He will turn 18 on March the 25th and is expected to immediately fly down to Madrid where he will initially put through the paces with Real Madrid’s B side, Castilla. Globo Esporte confirmed the transfer and have claimed that the deal was done for one million euros, plus a potential two million euros in variables. If the lad lives up to his potential, this could well be a steal.

What next?

Considering Madrid have not been able to make a signing for over a year due to the transfer embargo imposed upon them by FIFA, this is the grand ol’ club’s first signing for a year, and could well start off a flurry of activity in the transfer market in typical Florentino Perez to seize the initiative in SpaCast and in Europe, Galvan will take a little time to adjust to life in La Liga, and a spell at Castilla could well do the trick.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite shining through 2015, Galvan had fallen out of favour with the São Paulo management and had been struggling to get into the first team over the past year – he will take a lot longer than Madrid fans may expect to adjust and find his feet in this new environment. On the other hand, the mere fact that Barca and Madrid were willing to go toe-to-toe over him shows that the kid has ‘potential’ in him, and if it all works out this euro 3 million buy, could well be one of the biggest bargains made by the Perez administration.

Hopefully, Galvan can live up to the expectations, and handle the pressure to ensure he does not fade away like so many of his illustrious compatriots who had all been brought to Europe and heralded as the next big thing.