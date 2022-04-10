Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos chart up an easy win | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday thanks to goals from Casemiro and Lucas Vazquez.

Los Blancos started the game on a stronger note but Getafe remained resilient at the back. They defended with grit but the Spanish giants kept knocking. It was in the 38th minute that Madrid broke the deadlock. Casemiro opened the scoring as he made a brilliant dive to head in a perfect cross from Vinicius Jr.

Madrid kept the pressure on in the second half as well, pushing for a second goal and were rewarded for their persistence. Vazquez scored one past David Soria following a brilliant cut-back by Rodrygo to set him up.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 An eye on Chelsea game

Karim Benzema in action against Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti rested quite a few key players, keeping in mind the upcoming fixture against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal were rested for the game.

Given their comfortable lead of two goals over Getafe, Real Madrid's talisman Karim Benzema and starlet Vinicius Jr. were also later taken off. Ancelotti will hope for them to recover quickly for an important game against the Londoners.

They have a 3-1 lead over Chelsea from their first leg win in the UCL quarter-finals as they prepare for the second leg this week.

#4 Gareth Bale makes a comeback at Santiago Bernabeu

Gareth Bale replaces Karim Benzema.

Gareth Bale made his first appearance for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu since 26th February 2020. The Welshman did not have the best of receptions as he was jeered by the fans as he made his way onto the pitch.

Bale has spent the majority of the season on the bench but his impressive performances in the international break may have changed a few things. He scored a brace to help Wales beat Austria in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The 32-year-old came on as a substitute against Chelsea in the first leg as well. These may well be some of his last performances for Real Madrid given that his contract ends in the summer.

#3 Casemiro makes a mark

Casemiro scores a diving header.

Casemiro scored the opening goal and allowed the hosts to take some pressure off. The diving header to reach Vinicius' cross was mightily impressive.

The Brazilian won two duels, made 11 recoveries, made one interception, created one chance and made one clearance throughout the game. Casemiro's performance was astute offensively as well as defensively. He carried out his duties perfectly and will hope for a similar performance against Chelsea.

#2 Brazilians light up the wings for Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr in action against Getafe.

Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo put in massive performances on the wings for Los Blancos. Vinicius set up Casemiro with an amazing outside of the boot cross. It was his 12th assist of the season in all competitions. Apart from that, he won eight duels, made three recoveries, won one tackle, completed four dribbles and created four chances throughout his stay on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Rodrygo was a bright spot on the right flank. The Brazilian set up Vazquez for Real Madrid's second goal of the night. Rodrygo created the most chances throughout the game (4). He looked threatening every time he advanced higher up the pitch.

#1 Real Madrid maintain a healthy lead

Casemiro played a vital role.

With this win over Getafe, Real Madrid kept their 12-point lead intact at the top of the table. Los Blancos comfortably sit at the top of the table with 72 points after 31 games. Second-placed Sevilla have 60 points. Meanwhile, Barcelona sit in third position with 57 points but they do have two games in hand.

With just seven games left to be played, Real Madrid should see this through without much jitters. Key fixtures that still remain for the Merengues are against Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis. Ancelotti will be hoping to see the end through comfortably in La Liga and focus on the Champions League as well.

