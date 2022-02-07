Real Madrid 1-0 Granada: 5 Talking Points as Marco Asensio steals the show | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Granada 1-0 as Marco Asensio scored the only goal of the game. The Spaniard scored a stunning goal to bag all three points for the Galacticos.

Granada started the game on a positive note. The visitors drew a massive save from Thibaut Courtois quite early on in the game. Antonio Puertas struck one down the line which was well defended by the Belgian.

Real Madrid responded soon after. Isco and Asensio linked up well before Dani Carvajal's cross almost resulted in a goal as Carlos Neva's attempt to block it hit the woodwork.

Moving on, Asensio had his attempt from outside the box diverted by Luis Maximiano. Meanwhile, Isco too had his volley saved.

Real Madrid started applying more pressure in the second half post the introduction of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard. They took the game to Granada as Hazard and Jovic clicked instantly to create a chance for their side.

Real Madrid were awarded for their persistence as Asensio smacked one in from outside the box for his eighth goal of the season. His ruthless strike in the 74th minute of the game sealed the win for Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Real Madrid extend their lead at the top of the table

Rodrygo dribbles past Quini.

With this win, Real Madrid have opened up a six-point gap over second-placed Sevilla. The Andalusian club dropped two points over the weekend yet again. Julen Lopetegui's men were held 0-0 by Osasuna.

Real Madrid snapped up the opportunity to extend their lead over their title rivals. Los Blancos are at the top of the table with 53 points after playing 23 games. Sevilla are second with 47 points. Although Barcelona have dethroned Atletico Madrid to enter the top four, they are not an immediate threat to either side at the top right now.

#4 Karim Benzema's absence was felt

Karim Benzema's was sorely missed upfront.

Although Los Blancos had many notable absentees, the most notable mention has to go to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is out with a hamstring injury and his date for return is still not set.

Benzema last featured for his side against Elche on January 23rd. In his absence, Carlo Ancelotti has been experimenting with the frontline but is still struggling to find the right balance.

Isco started as a false nine last night. The Spaniard had a decent game but his linkup with the wingers left a lot to be desired. Moreover, he was unable to meet the crosses that came in from the wings. Ancelotti will be hoping to have Benzema in action as soon as possible.

Edited by Diptanil Roy