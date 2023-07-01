Real Madrid believe they are set to receive huge offer from Saudi Arabia for 28-year-old defender: Reports

Real Madrid reportedly believe they are set to receive a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia for Ferland Mendy.

The French left-back was signed from Lyon in July 2019 for a fee of €48 million. But things haven't gone according to plan for him in Madrid and as per Cadena SER (h/t @MadridXtra), Los Blancos are expecting an offer for him from the Saudi Pro League.

Mendy hasn't had trouble finding minutes. He has registered five goals and 10 assists in 133 games across competitions during his four-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Mendy's ability at both ends of the pitch has let him down in recent seasons. It was reported in May that Real Madrid were looking to find an upgrade on the France international.

They have signed Fran Garcia this summer from Rayo Vallecano and he could be moulded into a first-team starter at the club. Mendy, hence, could be deemed expendable. His contract still has two years left.

Saudi clubs have been making a mark in the transfer market in recent months. Their ambition is backed by their financial clout, which has seen stars like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo make the switch to the Middle East.

Mendy has a reported €250 million release clause in his contract and drew interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier this year. But club president Florentino Perez is apparently not open to letting him join the Paris-based giants due to the Kylian Mbappe saga last summer.

Toni Kroos makes admission about retirement plans after Real Madrid renewal

Toni Kroos shelved any plans of retiring from club football this summer after he penned a one-year deal at Real Madrid.

Kroos was headed for free agency but decided to renew his deal at the club he has been at since 2014. 33 is hardly an age for a world-class player like the German midfielder to retire.

There is a possibility he hangs up his boots at the end of next season. In a recent interview with Marca (h/t MadridUniversal), he was asked to shed light on his retirement plans.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder said:

"There are one or two negative examples, just not being able to quit football when you are no longer the player people have in mind. I don’t want that to happen to me. I want to retire at a really good level."

Kroos has shown no signs of slowing down and featured 52 times across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side last term. He has won a total of 20 trophies during his stay in Madrid, which includes four UEFA Champions League trophies.

