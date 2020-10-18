Real Madrid C.F 0-1 Cadiz: Los Blancos player ratings as Zinedine Zidane's men put in a lacklustre performance | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid lost their first game of the season as newly promoted side Cadiz bagged all the three points at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors capitalised on the chances they created early on in the game, and their high press in the opening minutes unsettled the hosts. Anthony Lozano scored the only goal of the game as he chipped one past Thibaut Courtois to hand his side a big win.

Real Madrid put in a lacklustre performance as they looked short of ideas up front and kept losing balls cheaply in the centre of the park. Cadiz put on a tremendous show at the back as they stopped each one of Los Blancos' attacks from materialising.

Here is how each player fared for Real Madrid:

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Thibaut Courtois- 7/10

Thibaut Courtois was subjected to tremendous pressure in the opening half. The visitors kept pressing high up the pitch to create all sorts of problems for him. The Belgian made some great saves to keep Real Madrid alive in the game. However, there was nothing he could have done to keep out Anthony Lozano's goal.

Marcelo- 6/10

Marcelo was all over the place in this game. Although he had his moments, Cadiz's back-line did a tremendous job in neutralising him. He failed to cast his magic on the left as Real Madrid looked clueless upfront.

Sergio Ramos- 6/10

Sergio Ramos was taken off after the first half as he looked uncomfortable after his clash with Lozano. The Real Madrid skipper made a vital goal-line clearance in the early minutes of the game. However, he could have done better to keep track of Lozano, who went on to score the opener for Cadiz.

Raphael Varane- 7/10

Raphael Varane had a decent game. The France international was excellent with his distribution. He made 5 clearances, won 7 duels, made 5 interceptions and won back possession 7 times in the game.

Nacho Fernandez- 5/10

Nacho Fernandez had a poor game for Real Madrid as he was ineffective going forward. His crosses also looked weak as they caused no trouble for the visitors. He failed to combine effectively with either Lucas Vazquez or Marco Asensio.

Isco- 6/10

Isco looked quite effective as a ball carrier but lacked the finishing product. He did well to wiggle out of tight spaces but was unable to find the right man upfront. Isco's loose passes were latched on by the opponents on quite a few occasions as he failed to create something substantial.

Toni Kroos- 7/10

Toni Kroos looked lethargic in the first half but gained momentum moving on. Casemiro's arrival allowed him to move high up the pitch with more freedom. Kroos created 5 chances for Los Blancos but his teammates unfortunately squandered all of them.

Luka Modric- 5/10

Luka Modric was a shadow of his former self on Saturday night. The Croatia international lost the ball on numerous occasions and failed to work his magic in the centre of the park. He was quite sloppy during his stay on the pitch and was ultimately taken off after the opening half.

Vinicius Jr- 6/10

Vinicius Jr had a subdued performance as he failed to light up Real Madrid's left wing. The Brazilian starlet tried to breeze past Cadiz's defensive structure on various occasions but the visitors did a commendable job to outnumber him.

Karim Benzema- 6/10

Karim Benzema turned up the heat in the dying moments of the game but it proved to be too late for Real Madrid. The Frenchman looked isolated for most parts of the game but he tried to make the most out of his chances.

Lucas Vazquez- 5/10

Lucas Vazquez was replaced after the first half as he failed to create anything concrete upfront. The Spaniard was also unable to get past Cadiz's back-line as the defenders did a good job containing him.

Substitutes

Marco Asensio- 6/10

Marco Asensio rejuvenated Real Madrid's right flank which looked dead for the majority of the first half. However, for all his good intentions, he could not deliver the final product to bail his side out.

Casemiro- 6/10

Casemiro's introduction saw Real Madrid move up a gear. His arrival allowed Kroos to operate more independently, and he also brought more balance to his side. He won 4 duels, regained possession 5 times and made 2 interceptions.

Federico Valverde- 5/10

Federico Valverde put in a substandard performance. The Uruguayan could not take charge of the ball. He did not have much impact on the game as he was harried away by the visitors with ease.

Eder Militao- 6/10

Eder Militao came on for Ramos and put in a solid performance as he dealt with everything that was hurled at him with ease. He was also good when he occasionally went high up the pitch, showing glimpses of his attacking prowess.

Luka Jovic- 6/10

Luka Jovic came on for Real Madrid in the dying minutes of the game. The Serbia international even scored a goal but it was called out for offside.