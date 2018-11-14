Real Madrid can win the treble with Solari – Perez

Santiago Solari has been appointed as new Real Madrid manager

What’s the story?

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has expressed confidence that Los Blancos can win everything despite making a poor start to the season.

In case you didn’t know…

The Spanish giants currently lie in sixth position after 10 rounds of matches in LaLiga. Also, a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of bitter rivals Barcelona has left the club four points behind the Catalans.

Madrid, though, have been on a resurgence since Santiago Solari was appointed to replace Julen Lopetegui earlier this month. Solari has so far led the European champions to four consecutive wins, scoring a whopping 15 goals and conceding just twice.

The heart of the matter

Perez believes Madrid can still win everything and has tipped the club to challenge on all fronts.

In his view, Los Blancos still boast one of the strongest squads in Europe, adding that their ambitions have not changed from what it was last season.

"We've got a great squad which has proved that it's capable of winning everything going," Perez said at an event to commemorate Madrid's members, as quoted by Goal.

"I want to state that all of our targets for this season remain intact.

"We are experiencing one of the most extraordinary stages in the history of Real Madrid. We have to value this and what we are achieving.

"This team has won absolutely everything. We've managed to achieve a historic feat that's practically impossible to repeat: lifting three Champions League crowns in a row and four in five seasons."

What’s next?

Solari has started well and, in fact, boasts a better record than any Madrid manager in the last three decades. However, it remains to be seen if he can replicate the successes of erstwhile manager Zinedine Zidane.