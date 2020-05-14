Real Madrid complete fourth training session of the week under social distancing and safety protocols

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema

Spanish giants Real Madrid have completed their fourth training session of the week under strict social distancing protocols. Los Blancos took to Twitter to post a short video of their stars in training, including the likes of Marcelo, long-term absentee Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, club captain Sergio Ramos, and more.

The players were all seen wearing protective masks, gloves, and have reportedly been informed of a new set of guidelines to be followed under social distancing.

The training session took place at the 13-time European champions' prestigious football campus, Real Madrid City.

According to Marca, the new guidelines set for La Liga clubs upon resumption of training includes the players driving to the ground wearing their training attire as opposed to using the dressing room.

Players have also been divided into smaller groups to comply with social distancing guidelines and have been asked to return to their homes for their usual post-training showers as well.

Real Madrid's squad members were asked to isolate themselves immediately back in March after an unnamed player from the Real Madrid basketball team tested positive for COVID-19. However, no player from the team tested positive upon their return to training.

After a terrible injury against PSG, Eden Hazard has recovered successfully

Long-term absentees Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard have successfully completed their training sessions, which would mean that both players will be available for selection by Real Madrid's first competitive fixture after the restart.

Palma native Asensio suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in late July 2019, which kept him out of action for nearly 250 days. After 44 competitive games, Real Madrid will be happy to have Asensio back in contention as the versatile attacker will undoubtedly add another dimension to Zinedine Zidane's side.

Mariano Diaz and Luka Jović were still missing from first-team training. The Serb is expected to spend a while on the sidelines after fracturing his heel during the lockdown, while Diaz is likely to return to training soon.

Until Diaz's return, club legend Karim Benzema will be the sole striker available at Zidane's disposal, heading into the first fixture for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, if the UEFA Champions League does return, Real Madrid and Zidane have a herculean task on their hands — to travel to the Etihad stadium and overturn a 2-1 deficit after Pep Guardiola's Manchester City outclassed Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabéu. However, there has been no significant decision announced on the future of the European tournament.

2 - Manchester City are just the second side to beat Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League despite conceding the first goal, after Milan in October 2009. Belief. pic.twitter.com/rN8tRtvnM0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 26, 2020

Real Madrid's rivals Barcelona have also resumed training at the Joan Gamper facility in Barcelona. Lionel Messi & co. were in a tightly-contested title race with Los Blancos, who trail the defending champions by just two points at the top of the group.

The capital club were rumoured to be expecting a big summer this year until the coronavirus crisis directly impacted the economy all over the globe. Alongside long-term target Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid were also leading the chase for teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga. Although they were close to wrapping up a deal for the young Frenchman, the deal might have to wait until after the ongoing crisis is resolved.