OFFICIAL: Real Madrid complete signing of midfielder

Real Madrid have beaten Barcelona to complete the signing of the highly rated midfielder

Real Madrid are building a good core group of youngsters

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have completed the signing of talented Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on a 6-year deal. The talented youngster’s future was subject to intense speculation and now it has been confirmed that Los Blancos have beaten their rivals Barcelona to secure the deal. Ceballos had a release clause of €15 million and Madrid activated it to sign the former Real Betis midfielder.

Ceballos will slot into the midfield role putting the future of Mateo Kovacic in doubt. Kovacic has been strongly linked with a move to Tottenham and we might see the move come to fruition this transfer window.

In case you didn’t know...

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos had an amazing 2016/17 season where he was the lynchpin of an impressive Real Betis side. A complete midfielder, Ceballos’ skill on the ball and technical ability drew rave reviews from pundits and fans alike.

The Spaniard also had an excellent U-21 Euro Championship. Although Spain lost in the final to Germany, Ceballos was awarded the Best Player of the Tournament award.

The heart of the matter

According to the communication on Real Madrid’s official website, Ceballos will be revealed to the adoring Madrid faithful on July 20th Thursday at 1:00 P.M. The signing of Dani Ceballos shows that under Zidane, Madrid are putting more emphasis on young talent rather than established stars and galacticos.

Dani Ceballos becomes the second high-profile youngster to make a move to the Bernabeu after Theo Hernandez. With youngsters like Marco Asensio and Jesus Vallejo also expected to play a major role, the All Whites are building a strong squad for the future.

Author’s take

At just 20, Ceballos has already proven to be one of the best midfielders in La Liga. Calm and composed on the ball, Ceballos has a knack of picking the right passes and his creativity and ingenuity will certainly help Real Madrid maintain their dominance in European football.

At just €15 million, Ceballos could prove to be the best bargain signing of this summer transfer window and Real Madrid fans should be delighted that the club have tied down another Spanish youngster for 6 years. All in all, this move certainly makes a lot of sense for Zidane and Real Madrid.