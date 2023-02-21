Real Madrid consider launching move to sign 24-year-old star who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Lionel Messi: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur ace and Lionel Messi's national teammate Cristian Romero in the near future.

Romero, 24, has established himself as a regular starter for Antonio Conte's outfit since arriving on loan from Atalanta in 2021. After a stellar debut campaign, Spurs secured the Argentine centre-back's services on a permanent transfer for around £42 million last summer.

A right-footed defender blessed with tackling and passing, Romero has become a central cog in Conte's preferred three-man defense of late. He has scored once in 50 matches across all competitions for Spurs.

Earlier in December, Romero guided Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup trophy with his solid performances. He started six out of his seven appearances in Qatar, helping Messi's side register three clean sheets.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has earmarked Romero as a summer target. Although RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is considered their top defensive target, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is also fond of the former Juventus man.

Romero, who has a contract until June 2027 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is currently valued at £53 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Should the Belgrano youth product join Real Madrid in the future, he would provide elite competition to Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao. The likes of Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo are believed to be securing a departure ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 term.

Real Madrid-linked Cristian Romero heaps praise on Argentina superstar Lionel Messi

Speaking to The Times, Cristiano Romero lauded Argentina captain Lionel Messi after their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. He elaborated:

"Anyone who really knows about football knows that there is no player like him. But what I will always remember is the kind of person he was with me.

"The moments we had with the national team, how he was with me on my first day, showing humility, drinking mate... all that makes the man Lionel Messi is even greater in comparison."

Romero, who has recently popped up on Real Madrid's transfer radar, also shared his thoughts about becoming a world champion. He said:

"It's only now starting to sink in: I am a world champion. The celebrations were mad, it was completely Argentinian in that way, happy but mad. It is hard to describe what five million people celebrating feels like, but it's something amazing... something you enjoy with your team-mates.

"When I watch the videos of all the parties, I still get emotional. It's really something I'll enjoy for the rest of my life."

