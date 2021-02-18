Real Madrid could be priced-out of move for Villareal defender - Reports

Real Madrid's pursuit of a replacement for club captain Sergio Ramos continues, and the Los Blancos have now reportedly turned their attention to Villareal defender Pau Torres.

Ramos is in the final 5 months of his contract at the Bernabeu and is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a move in the summer and PSG are said to be interested in signing the Real Madrid captain.

Madrid, meanwhile, are now looking at Pau Torres as a potential successor to Ramos going into next season. According to Goal, Madrid have already inquired about Torres' availability last month, but have received a worrying response. Villareal now value the defender at a whopping €65 million, and will require Real Madrid to pay the complete fee if they are to buy Torres in the summer.

Real Madrid are hoping that Villareal will be willing to negotiate the price of the defender, but that looks unlikely as the Spaniard's contract at the club runs till 2024, and Villareal have no obligation to sell Torres.

Real Madrid have found themselves in a financial hole recently after the club was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Madrid are preparing themselves for a massive clearout in the summer, which would see the majority of the fringe players in the squad sold in order to reduce the club's massive wage bill. The club will also need to part ways with players if they want to make a splash in the transfer window next season.

Real Madrid still interested in David Alaba

David Alaba has announced that he will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season

Real Madrid are still reportedly heavily in pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austrian is out of contract in the summer and has made it clear that he will not be renewing his contract at Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid are currently the clear favourites to sign the defender, and have reportedly already offered Alaba a contract for next season. Los Blancos are said to be confident in sealing the deal soon.

Alaba has also been linked to a host of other European heavyweights like Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester City, but it seems as though Madrid have now pulled ahead in the race to sign the Austrian. If Alaba comes to Madrid, he will be a natural replacement for Sergio Ramos.