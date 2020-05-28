Real Madrid crowned most valuable club in Europe as EPL top six dominate list

The EPL's top six clubs dominate the list of most valuable clubs in the world in the European Elite 2020 report by consultancy firm KPMG. The highest-ranked English club on the list are 20-time EPL winners Manchester United who are hot on the heels of leaders Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been crowned the most valuable football club on the continent and have retained their spot at the top for a second consecutive year after being topping the prestigious list in 2019 as well. Their prominence on this list is due to the amount of revenue generated over the last five years, during which Real Madrid won three UEFA Champions Leagues. This has also helped Zinedine Zidane's side see a 41% spike in the club's commercial value according to the report.

The list is comprised of all the top six clubs from the EPL, French champions Paris Saint-Germain, German champions FC Bayern Munich, and Spanish champions FC Barcelona.

EPL dominance in the European Elite list

Manchester United lead the way for EPL clubs on KPMG's list

Manchester United came in second with a whopping valuation of €3.342 billion, just below Real Madrid's €3.478 billion. The remaining EPL clubs on the list were,

Liverpool (fifth) at €2.658 billion

Manchester City (sixth) at €2.606 billion

Chelsea (seventh) at €2.218 billion

Tottenham (eighth) at €2.067 billion

Arsenal (tenth) at €1.852 billion

Manchester United topped the European Elite 2018 list until they were leapfrogged by Real Madrid in 2019. The EPL giants have endured a torrid season in transition as they went through poor patches of form that cost them dearly in the big picture. Missing out on UCL qualification was another major factor that affected their downfall in the 2020 report.

19 - Liverpool have beaten every team they’ve faced in the Premier League this season – the first time they’ve ever achieved this feat in a top-flight campaign. Imperious. pic.twitter.com/D8ApxHBW2L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2020

Liverpool's fantastic run in the last couple of years in both the UCL and EPL have helped them move up two spots on this list. According to the European Elite 2019 report, they were ranked seventh with an enterprise value of €2.095 billion. This rise reiterates their renaissance in European football and will only grow further given that the EPL champions-in-waiting don't appear to be slowing down.

Ironically, after having bested Manchester City in the EPL, Liverpool have also surpassed the defending champions on the European Elite 2020 list. In 2019, the EPL champions came in at fifth place with €2.460 billion after a record-breaking season under Pep Guardiola. However, the Manchester-based club now find themselves in seventh place, while Jürgen Klopp's men jump to fifth place.

Liverpool have seen a rise on the European Elite 2020 list

EPL club Tottenham Hotspur have seen a considerable rise on the list form 2019. After coming in ninth with a valuation of €1.697 billion, they moved up by a spot overtaking North London rivals Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in the process. Their historic UCL run and state-of-the-art stadium have appeared to have played a massive role in this regard.

Arsenal have managed to hold on to a top ten spot at the expense of a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus side. The Gunners, though, have taken a substantial hit as their valuation stands at €1.852 billion in 2020, while it stood at €2.008 billion the previous year.