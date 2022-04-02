Real Madrid defender ready to take pay cut to extend stay at club- Reports

Real Madrid defender Marcelo is reportedly keen to stay on at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian's contract with Los Blancos is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Defensa Central, Marcelo is eager to extend his contract with the club and is willing to take a pay cut in order to make it happen. The 33-year-old is believed to have received offers from a number of Brazilian clubs and MLS side Inter Miami.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid from Fluminese in 2007. He has gone on to become one of the best defenders of his generation during his time with the Spanish giants. The left-back has also scored 38 goals and provided 102 appearances in 542 appearances during his time in the Spanish capital.

He has helped the club win five La Liga titles, two Copa Del Rey's, and four Champions League titles. Marcelo has, however, had to make do with a bit-part role this season. The veteran defender is currently behind French left-back Ferland Mendy in the pecking order. He has made just 14 appearances in all competitions.

Real Madrid currently sit at the top of La Liga table, eleven points ahead of second-placed Sevilla with just nine games left to play this season. Carlo Ancelotti's side are therefore the favorites to win the league title this season.

The club are likely to face stiff competition from Barcelona for the league title next season. The Catalan giants have vastly improved under Xavi Hernandez and claimed a 4-0 victory over the 2019-20 La Liga champions in El Clasico prior to the international break.

Ancelotti will therefore be keen to make some statement signings this summer. However, they must part ways with some fringe players to free up the funds required to sign their top transfer targets.

Marcelo is believed to be earning £330,000-per-week at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are therefore unlikely to offer him a contract extension and will be eager to get rid of his mammoth salary from their wage bill.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have not shied away from parting ways with club legends in the past. The Spanish giants refused to meet Sergio Ramos' wage demands and allowed the 36-year-old to run down his contract. He joined PSG on a free transfer last summer.

Real Madrid view Arsenal star as replacement for Marcelo

According to the Sun, Real Madrid are keen to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney as they view him as the ideal replacement for Marcelo. The Scottish left-back has developed into one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining the Gunners from Celtic in 2019 in a deal worth £25 million.

Tierney has formed a formidable partnership with Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes on the left side of Arsenal's defense. He has made 25 appearances for the Gunners this season and has helped propel the club to fourth place on the league table.

The 24-year-old's consistency, defensive abilities and work-rate has caught the attention of Los Blancos, who are believed to be preparing a £50 million offer for the defender. The 24-year-old will provide stiff competition to Ferland Mendy for a place in the Spanish side's starting line-up if he makes the move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

