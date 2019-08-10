Real Madrid News: Eden Hazard to don the legendary number 7 jersey

Parshva Shah FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 174 // 10 Aug 2019, 08:04 IST

Eden Hazard will wear the famous No.7 jersey for Los Blancos

Real Madrid's latest Galactico, Belgian Eden Hazard, will wear the no.7 jersey for the upcoming season, officially confirmed on Real Madrid's website.

Legends such as Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul Gonzalez, and recently Cristiano Ronaldo, donned the no. 7 jersey during their Real Madrid careers, and they are at the upper echelons of the Real Madrid legacy.

Before the pre-season started, it was speculated that he would wear the no. 23 jersey ahead of the start of the season. The no. 23 jersey was worn by Premier League and Manchester United hero David Beckham during the 'Galactico Era'.

However, French left-back Ferland Mendy was given the no. 23 jersey during the pre-season, while Eden Hazard chose to wear the unconventional no. 50.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, the no.7 slot was vacated. However, Mariano chose the famous jersey upon his arrival from Lyon at the start of the 2018-19 season. The added pressure of not letting the honoured jersey down got the better of him, as he had a poor season, scoring just 4 goals in 19 appearances.

Eden Hazard has never worn the no.7 jersey during his career, wearing 33 in his debut season at senior level for Lille, followed with 26 and 10 before making the switch to Premier League giants Chelsea, where his squad numbers were 17 for the first two seasons and then 10 until he signed for Real Madrid.

Now that he is the 'face' of this reinvigorated Real Madrid squad, and has inherited the epochal jersey worn by club's all time leading goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, the onus will be on him to lead Los Blancos to glory after a rather tumultuous campaign that will go down as one of the worst seasons in Real Madrid history.