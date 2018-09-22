LaLiga 2018/19, Real Madrid – Espanyol: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch

Sourav Saha FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 477 // 22 Sep 2018, 10:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid will resume domestic action

Madrid will resume domestic duties against visitors from Catalonia at the weekend. Espanyol has started on an inspiring note this campaign as they lie fourth in the table. Having won last time around, the men in blue and white will look to test the Madrid team having had no mid-week duties. That said, Madrid is a squad well prepared to tackle this issue.

Having swept Roma aside with disdain in their opening fixture of the European campaign, the team will look to continue in that vein. It will be interesting to what squad Loptegui names as mid-week La Liga fixtures are scheduled this week.

Real Madrid – Espanyol: Kickoff information

Date: 22nd September

Kickoff: 20:45 (local time), 12:15 AM (IST – 22nd September)

Live Stream: Live on LaLiga's Facebook page and Sportskeeda Football Page (Indian sub-continent only)

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

RCD Espanyol

Team News

Real Madrid:

Chances of Isco being dropped are high although that is in line with the rotation policy, which Loptegui has to implement to get the best out of his players.

Asensio, Benzema, and Bale are the usual suspects although one feels Mariano might get in a look in. A lot of dailies have mentioned possible game time for Vinicius Junior, who has been named in the squad. That aside, Ceballos may continue owing to his good run of form. Loptegui has talked of rotation post the Roma victory where his side beat the Italian side 3-0.

All in all, it should be an interesting evening as both sides will look to attack.

Espanyol:

Espanyol, on the other hand, has been exciting to watch this season and have fired off at an average of 10+ shots per game. Garcia is expected to lead the line alongside Baptistao and Iglesias. Granero speaking ahead of the game exuded confidence in the ability of the squad to challenge Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Espanyol will go into this game with a settled squad and are expected to struggle a bit in terms of quality. They have been strong at home and have two wins to show for it. Away from home they have lost one and drawn one. The Periquitos though can rely on one man to play his heart out i.e. Esteban Granero, the former Madrid man.

Probable Line-ups

Espanyol (4-3-2-1): Diego Lopez; Javi Lopez, David Lopez, Hermoso, Vila; Darder, Roca, Granero; Baptistao, Iglesias, Garcia

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Modric, Kroos, Ceballos; Bale, Benzema, Asensio.

Form Guide

Last 5 matches in all competitions

Real Madrid: W-D-W-W-W

Espanyol: D-W-L-W

Key Players

Esteban Granero plays at the heart of Espanyol mid-field

Real Madrid:

Loptegui has taken all the right decisions when it comes to team selection this season. Post Ronaldo, Madrid has been fun to watch with the team now focussing on more movement as a team rather than relying on any individual. As a result, it’s been mesmerizing at times.

The games are coming in thick and fast for Madrid with a mid-week game against Seville to come as well away from home at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. An unnerving place to go to, that said Madrid will concentrate on putting one over the team from Catalonia first. It is a necessity for Madrid to get three points from the game especially if they are to compete for the league.

Espanyol:

Serio Garcia, Diego Lopez, and Granero are the ones who will have to play out of their skins if Espanyol is to get something out of this game. Lopez has been one of the best keepers in the league for a while now and will relish the opportunity to return to his former club where he spent almost 8 years over two spells.

Alongside him, Granero will also look to hold his own in the midfield as he battles against the likes of Kroos and Ceballos.

Predictions

Despite the difference in rest days, Madrid will expect to win at their home ground. Espanyol though is expected to put up a fight, however, concede early and Espanyol may just end up having a task on their hands.

Predicted Score: 3-0