Real Madrid eye 'big' summer move for Liverpool superstar Mo Salah — Reports

Real Madrid are plotting a shock move for Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah who is their 'big target' for the 2021 summer window, as per Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante.

The Egypt international's future in Merseyside has been in question over the last few weeks after he refused to rule out a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. Salah also revealed earlier on that he was disappointed not to be picked as Liverpool's captain for their UEFA Champions League clash against Midtjyland, with Trent Alexander-Arnold being given the nod over him.

هناك اهتمام كبير بريال مدريد على محمد صلاح. هذا هو الهدف الرئيسي للصيف المقبل@MoSalah



Real Madrid are strongly interested in #Salah. He is the big target for next summer.#Transfers @SkySportpic.twitter.com/4aMxI95jpH — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) January 2, 2021

Los Blancos are on the lookout for reinforcements for their misfiring attack since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 as well as Eden Hazard's terrible luck with injuries since his move to the capital club.

These factors, coupled with Gareth Bale's departure and Karim Benzema having turned 33 in December, could see Real Madrid spending big in the market — and Salah fits the bill.

The Liverpool attacker has notched 110 goals in 175 appearances for the Reds and is widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the world at the moment.

His record-breaking heroics at Liverpool fired them to Premier League and UCL glory over the last couple of years and has enjoyed immense success on all fronts since his move from AS Roma.

'He is unhappy in Liverpool' — Salah's ex-teammate fuels Real Madrid speculation

The speculation over his future was particularly fuelled by the comments made by Salah's ex-Egypt teammate, Mohamed Aboutrika. The former Al Ahly legend told BeIN Sports that Liverpool are considering selling Salah and that he is unhappy at Anfield. He said;

"I called [Mo] Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field. I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland."

The 42-year-old also believes that his compatriot could potentially win the Ballon d'Or, and could do so if he moves to one of Spain's Clasico giants. Aboutrika added;

"If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would’ve won the Ballon d’Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona."

"In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes. I do not have any influence over Salah’s decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him."

Should the two-time Golden Boot winner be wanted by Real Madrid, he certainly will not come cheap as he's contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2023. It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's side will entertain any offers for their star man.

