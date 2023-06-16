Real Madrid eye surprise move for relegated Premier League star - Reports

Real Madrid are considering a shock move for Leeds United striker Rodrigo Moreno as they eye reinforcements in attack, according to The Athletic.

Los Blancos are tipped to have a busy summer transfer window, with several players moving in and out of the club. It's worth noting that they have already signed Jude Bellingham and Fran Garcia from Borussia Dortmund and Rayo Vallecano respectively. Brahim Diaz, meanwhile, has returned from his loan at AC Milan.

Real Madrid still have a lot of work to do, with the attack particularly being an area of concern. Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz are all confirmed to be leaving at the end of the month.

It will leave Carlo Ancelotti with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, as well as Brahim Diaz, as his only senior attackers.

Senior club officials, including president Florentino Perez and manager Ancelotti, held a meeting on June 1 in which the need to reinforce the attack was stressed. According to the aforementioned source, among the matters discussed at the summit was possible replacements for Benzema.

Ancelotti informed Los Blancos that Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane is his top target to replace the Frenchman. However, the tactician is aware of the difficulties involved in convincing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell the striker.

Other players, including Lautaro Martinez, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani have been mooted as options for Real Madrid. However, each of those attackers could reportedly cost at least €90 million.

The La Liga giants have been linked with a move for Chelsea's German attacker Kai Havertz, who is also wanted by Arsenal. The Blues, meanwhile, are holding out for a transfer fee of €80 million.

Ancelotti's side have tracked Roberto Firmino, who will leave Liverpool when his contract ends on June 30. As per the report, Leeds frontman Rodrigo is also surprisingly under consideration.

Rodrigo, 32, could be a low-cost option for Real Madrid as his contract with Leeds runs out next year. The Whites could also be prepared to cash in on the Spaniard after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

The striker joined the Yorkshire-based club from Spanish outlet Valencia for €30 million in 2020. He has since bagged 28 goals and five assists from 97 appearances across competitions for them.

Real Madrid prepared for Kylian Mbappe opportunity

Kylian Mbappe was widely expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer. However, the France international put pen to paper on a fresh contract with Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Despite being snubbed by Mbappe, Los Blancos have continued to be linked with a move for him.

The forward recently sparked talk of a move to Madrid by informing PSG that he does not intend to trigger the option to extend his contract until 2025. However, he has maintained that he wants to stay in Paris next season. The Parisians, though, want to sell him to the highest bidder if he does not sign a new deal, as per The Athletic.

Real Madrid are cautiously keeping tabs on Mbappe's situation at the Parc des Princes. They have reportedly been prepared to make a move for the superstar if an opportunity arose.

