Reports: Real Madrid eyeing Roma star

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Rumors
137   //    17 Mar 2019, 00:16 IST

Chievo Verona v AS Roma - Serie A
Chievo Verona v AS Roma - Serie A

Real Madrid shocked the world earlier this week by announcing the return of Zinedine Zidane. Despite having just left in the summer, the French legend opted to come back to the Santiago Bernabeu with Los Blancos struggling mightily without him.

They currently sit in third place in the Spanish top flight and have already been eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey.

The Spanish giants have already begun to look to the future though, with reports out of Italy emerging on Saturday that Real Madrid are interested in Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo. The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakout season this year after making the move to the Stadio Olimpico from Inter in a deal that saw Radja Nainggolan head the other way.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Football Italia, Zidane's side are preparing a €60 million bid for the Italian international. It remains to be seen though whether it would be enough to tempt the Giallorossi into selling the starlet.

Zaniolo made his Roma debut in September and has impressed throughout the campaign, finding the back of the net five times in all competitions.

He became the youngest Italian ever to score twice in a single match in Champions League action when he buried two past Porto in the Round of 16. He was also recently named to Roberto Mancini's Italy squad set to take on Finland and Liechtenstein in Euro 2020 qualifying action.

It is clear that Real Madrid need to revamp their squad after winning the Champions League for three consecutive seasons and Zaniolo could be the perfect player to help them. He has already proven he is more than capable of playing at the highest levels of European competition and isn't even 20 years old yet.

Roma currently sit in fifth place in Serie A and are desperate to finish in the top four as they could be forced to sell top talent if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Fetching more content...
