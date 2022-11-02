"He has to kill someone to play?" - Real Madrid fans rip into 'old man' Carlo Ancelotti for benching new signing for UCL clash against Celtic

Real Madrid fans were frustrated at Carlo Ancelotti's decision to bench Antonio Rudiger for their UEFA Champions League clash against Celtic on November 2.

Ancelotti named a back-four with David Alaba and Eder Militao as centre-backs, while Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy started as full-backs.

Fans, however, were not happy with the decision as they wanted to see Rudiger start the final game of the group stages. The German has played 17 games for Los Blancos this season, scoring two goals. He has started three games for Ancelotti's side in the Champions League.

Here's how Real Madrid fans reacted to the former Chelsea star being named on the bench yet again:

The fan below tweeted, "Rudiger has to kill someone to play?"

Lawgistoner @Lawgistoner @RmBenjiG

plays mid: clown

plays bad: clown

rudiger many defensive mistakes but he bled immediate starter @MadridXtra asensio plays good: clownplays mid: clownplays bad: clownrudiger many defensive mistakes but he bled immediate starter @RmBenjiG @MadridXtra asensio plays good: clownplays mid: clownplays bad: clownrudiger many defensive mistakes but he bled immediate starter 🔥🔥🔥

Bryce @FinishedBryce Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | REAL MADRID XI vs CELTIC



Courtois;

Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy;

Modrić, Valverde, Kroos;

Asensio, Rodrygo, Viní Jr; | REAL MADRID XI vs CELTICCourtois;Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy;Modrić, Valverde, Kroos;Asensio, Rodrygo, Viní Jr; 🚨🚨| REAL MADRID XI vs CELTIC Courtois;Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy;Modrić, Valverde, Kroos;Asensio, Rodrygo, Viní Jr; But but Kev and Hammy told me Rudiger would walk into the Real Madrid team???? twitter.com/themadridzone/… But but Kev and Hammy told me Rudiger would walk into the Real Madrid team???? twitter.com/themadridzone/…

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on what he expects from Celtic

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently revealed that he expects Celtic to put on an intense and tenacious performance as the sides square off in the Santiago Bernabeu on November 2.

The game will mark the final match of the UEFA Champions League group stages. While assessing their opponents ahead of the clash, Ancelotti said (via realmadrid.com):

“I don’t think they are going to change their identity. They’ll play their game, with intensity passion and quality. It’ll be an open game and we want to be at our best. I have a lot of respect for this team and they could do better in the group. They’ve come very close and they’ve played well in a lot of games. They played well against us for 60 minutes”.

Los Blancos are currently on top of Group F with ten points from five games. While they have already secured qualification to the knockout stages, a win will mean Ancelotti's side finish as the group winners.

However, the Italian dismissed the notion that finishing on top of the group would result in easier fixtures in the Round of 16 as he pointed out there are lots of difficult opponents to face from in the next round.

He said:

“It’s not that important because a lot of competitive teams who finish second reach the last 16. What’s most important is the prestige of Real Madrid, and we mustn’t forget that. This is a special competition for this club and we have to give it the respect it deserves, not just because of the three points. We have to produce that image that the club has always shown”.

Poll : 0 votes