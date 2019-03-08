Real Madrid: Five Players Los Blancos needs to sign to challenge for titles next season

Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have fallen down quite heavily from the top of the mountain. After winning three consecutive Champions League titles, Los Blancos are enduring a harrowing season this term. From losing to their arch-rivals twice within a week in two different competitions to getting knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Dutch club Ajax, things are not going well for them.

After the sacking of Julen Lopetegui in late October, the fans and management hoped that Santiago Solari would be able to steady the ship. However, it seems that Solari has also failed to do the job.

However, either he or the new manager can turn things around by buying a few good players and here are five players that Los Blancos need to sign in the summer to challenge for titles next season.

#5 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Thiago Alcantara

The 27-year-old Spanish international is a central midfielder, who joined the Bundesliga champions back in 2013 from Barcelona. Since then he has been growing as a midfield talent and is now ready to possibly leave the Allianz Arena in search of new challenges.

Real Madrid are possibly going to lose Luka Modric soon and will want to bring in more talented superstars to fill that void. For that purpose, a player like Thiago can really come in handy for them as he can dictate the pace of the play alongside Tony Kroos.

If this deal goes through, it will add more stability to the Real Madrid side, who have been struggling to even cope with some of the smaller teams in the league. This deal is a must and it can really turn things around at the Bernabeu. It would also be a bitter pill to swallow for Barcelona, for whom he played earlier

