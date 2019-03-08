×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid: Five Players Los Blancos needs to sign to challenge for titles next season

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26.11K   //    08 Mar 2019, 10:30 IST

Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard
Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard

Real Madrid have fallen down quite heavily from the top of the mountain. After winning three consecutive Champions League titles, Los Blancos are enduring a harrowing season this term. From losing to their arch-rivals twice within a week in two different competitions to getting knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Dutch club Ajax, things are not going well for them.

After the sacking of Julen Lopetegui in late October, the fans and management hoped that Santiago Solari would be able to steady the ship. However, it seems that Solari has also failed to do the job.

However, either he or the new manager can turn things around by buying a few good players and here are five players that Los Blancos need to sign in the summer to challenge for titles next season.

#5 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)


Thiago Alcantara
Thiago Alcantara

The 27-year-old Spanish international is a central midfielder, who joined the Bundesliga champions back in 2013 from Barcelona. Since then he has been growing as a midfield talent and is now ready to possibly leave the Allianz Arena in search of new challenges.

Real Madrid are possibly going to lose Luka Modric soon and will want to bring in more talented superstars to fill that void. For that purpose, a player like Thiago can really come in handy for them as he can dictate the pace of the play alongside Tony Kroos.

If this deal goes through, it will add more stability to the Real Madrid side, who have been struggling to even cope with some of the smaller teams in the league. This deal is a must and it can really turn things around at the Bernabeu. It would also be a bitter pill to swallow for Barcelona, for whom he played earlier

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Kylian Mbappe Football Top 5/Top 10 Real Madrid Transfer News
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
5 Players Real Madrid should sell to sign new Galacticos
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 high-profile players the Los Blancos should consider selling
RELATED STORY
3 Players Real Madrid need to sign in January
RELATED STORY
Five alternatives for Real Madrid to sign as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
7 managers who can take over the reins at Real Madrid next season
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid failed to sign in January
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Los Blancos make Jurgen Klopp their number one target
RELATED STORY
5 former Real Madrid players who came back to torment Los Blancos
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: 3 Reasons why Los Blancos will finish the season trophyless
RELATED STORY
3 problems Real Madrid need to fix in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT ATH ESP
1 - 1
 Athletic Club vs Espanyol
Today DEP EIB 05:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Eibar
Today ATL LEG 08:45 PM Atlético Madrid vs Leganés
Today BAR RAY 11:00 PM Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Tomorrow GET HUE 01:15 AM Getafe vs Huesca
Tomorrow CEL REA 04:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Tomorrow GIR VAL 08:45 PM Girona vs Valencia
Tomorrow LEV VIL 11:00 PM Levante vs Villarreal
Tomorrow SEV REA 11:00 PM Sevilla vs Real Sociedad
11 Mar REA REA 01:15 AM Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us