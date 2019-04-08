×
Real Madrid: Former Los Blancos star still regrets manner of his club exit

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
165   //    08 Apr 2019, 16:04 IST
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final
Real Madrid v Barcelona - Copa del Rey Final

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid star, Fabio Coentrao, has claimed that despite his desire, he can't express what really happened regarding his exit from Los Blancos.

In case you didn't know...

Coentrao was signed during Jose Mourinho's tenure in 2011 from Benfica and had a seven-year contract with Real Madrid. Unfortunately, the Portuguese left back's career at Spain was marred by numerous injuries and spent an average of just 30 minutes per game before he made his loan move to Monaco in 2015/16 campaign.

Coentrao will best be remembered for his contribution in Real Madrid's famous La Decima campaign under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti. The Portuguese gave some solid performances that campaign, especially against Bayern Munich in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The veteran left back then spent a year on loan with Sporting after his one year stint with Monaco and now features with his boyhood club in Portugal, Rio Ave.

The heart of the matter

Speaking in an interview with Portuguese newspaper, Coentrao said:

"They went through a lot at the beginning of the season. If I could explain everything that happened on August 31, you would know what I went through. I would like to talk about it, but unfortunately I can not."

But the player admits that he had a great time at the Spanish capital.

"I had a wonderful career full of titles and I played in the world's best teams. Fortunately I have returned home. I do not even think About Where I Could have been. Now I'm here and I just want to help the club stay in the top flight. " Coentrao added.
What's next?

Despite hinting that he is unhappy about the exit with Real Madrid, Coentrao is enjoying his minutes on the pitch for his boyhood club.

On the other hand, Real Madrid has an abysmal season and will host Eibar next in the LaLIga.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Fabio Coentrao La Liga News
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
