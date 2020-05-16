Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois delighted to be back in training

Thibaut Courtois in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois took to social media platform Twitter to express his delight upon his return to training. Los Blancos began training on Monday and have already completed a few training sessions over the last week.

In a tweet earlier on Saturday, Courtois said,

"Feeling good with another great workout. Enjoying every moment in Valdebebas! #HalaMadrid #RMCity"

Feeling good with another great workout. 🏃🏻💨 Enjoying every moment in Valdebebas! #HalaMadrid #RMCity pic.twitter.com/tKBBSub99d — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 16, 2020

Real Madrid returned to training after La Liga clubs were given the green light to begin their sessions strictly under the safety protocols laid down by the authorities in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Los Blancos conducted COVID-19 tests on all first-team players in the previous week and received negative results.

'Real Madrid have been better than Barcelona this season'

Thibaut Courtois suggested that it would be 'unfair' to hand the title to Barcelona

Courtois was in the headlines a couple of weeks ago after the Real Madrid man claimed that his team have been better than fierce rivals Barcelona this season. This comment was in light of the rumours that La Liga could abandon the season, rendering current table-toppers Barcelona the winners of the 2019/20 season.

Claiming that it wouldn't be fair to Real Madrid if the Blaugrana were given the title, the Belgian said as per Marca,

"We are only two points behind Barcelona and if the season were to be cancelled and Barcelona declared champions then it would be unjust. We drew with them and beat them this year, we were the better team."

Real Madrid and Barcelona will be hoping to resume what has been a thrilling title race so far with the latter being just two points ahead of Los Blancos with 11 game weeks left to play.

The Belgian has been unbeatable in goal for Real Madrid this season

Courtois, however, later clarified that he never specifically said that Real Madrid should be awarded the title early and that he is in favour of completing the season. The towering keeper told TVE,

"At no point did I say that Madrid should be proclaimed champions if La Liga ends early, we are in a better spot even though we lost against Real Betis, and if we played the eleven games that are left, I’m confident that my team could win the league."

The Belgian shot-stopper has had a surreal so far after a poor 2018/19 season. He has the most number of clean sheets in La Liga this season alongside David Soria of Getafe, but Courtois took just 24 games while the Spaniard took 27. His tally of 12 is one above Jan Oblak and four more than Marc-André ter Stegen, having played 3 and 2 games lesser than both respectively.

Real Madrid have conceded just 16 goals with the former Chelsea man in goal, a significantly lesser number than Oblak's 21 and ter Stegen's 29 goals conceded.

3 - Thibaut Courtois has saved 30 of the last 36 shots on target ha has faced for @realmadriden in @LaLigaEN (three saves in the first half against Barcelona). Guardian. pic.twitter.com/gI2bYjAkvf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2020

Real Madrid have been boosted by the returns of two unbelievably talented players in Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio, and both players are expected to be available for their first competitive game. Luka Jović remains the only prominent name on the injury list as the Serbian fractured his heel during the lockdown and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.