Real Madrid handed blow as 30-year-old superstar ruled out of El Clasico against Barcelona: Reports

Real Madrid have been dealt a blow ahead of their clash against Barcelona on October 16 as Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out, reports Spanish news outlet Marca.

The Belgian hasn't recovered from his back injury yet and will not play a part in Sunday's mouth-watering encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He's missed five games in total for Los Blancos since returning from the international break and El Clasico will be his sixth.

A deadline for his return hasn't been set yet. However, Courtois has been making progress in training and working every day with the physios at Valdebebas.

Real Madrid will have their task cut out against Barcelona without their talismanic goalkeeper. This is even though he hasn't kept a single clean sheet in six league appearances this season.

In his absence, Andriy Lunin will take his place between the sticks for the Whites, as he has for their last four games. He played twice against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and against Getafe and Osasuna in La Liga, keeping one clean sheet.

However, in a boost for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Rudiger is available for selection.

The German centre-back sustained a head injury after scoring in stoppage time in their 1-1 draw against Shakhtar in the UEFA Champions League on October 11. However, he has resumed training with teammates and could feature in the Clasico.

Barcelona also have a few injury concerns as Memphis Depay, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Hector Bellerin have all been ruled out.

Real Madrid and Barcelona in great form ahead of Clasico

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only two sides unbeaten in La Liga so far and have accumulated the same number of points with 22 from eight games.

Los Blancos, on their part, haven't lost in any of their 13 games in all competitions. They come into the Clasico on the back of a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Catalans were held by Inter Milan to a 3-3 draw. This is the third time they have failed to win a game from the last six, with all three coming in Europe.

Xavi's side are currently on a six-game winning run in the league since the opening day stalemate with Rayo Vallecano, while conceding just once.

They also beat Real Madrid 4-0 in the last Clasico in April. Barcelona are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the fixture for the first time since March 2019.

