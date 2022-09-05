Real Madrid handed massive transfer boost as Vinicius Jr received Spanish passport

Real Madrid have been handed a major boost after their star forward Vinicius Junior being granted a Spanish passport.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Brazilian international has finally received his Spanish citizenship one day after the end of the summer transfer window.

This will be a huge boost for Los Blancos as Vinicius Junior will now not be considered a non-EU player.

This effectively opens up one more slot for a non-EU player in the squad and will help the club during the next transfer window.

The transfer guru has also claimed that Real Madrid failed to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer as their non-EU slots were all occupied.

As reported by Marca, the duo of Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao are also in the process of obtaining their Spanish passports.

However, Takefusa Kubo and Reinier Jesus are still a long way from receiving their Spanish citizenship as they have not lived long enough in Spain.

In La Liga, each club is allowed to register only five non-EU players, but is only permitted to name three non-EU players in each matchday squad.

The term 'non-EU' refers to a player whose country they are a citizen of is outside of the European Union.

Vinicius Junior made the move to Real Madrid back in 2018 from his boyhood club Flamengo and has become a key player for the club.

Over the years, the Brazil international has consistently developed and had his best season in a Real Madrid shirt last time out.

He scored 22 goals and produced 20 assists in 52 games for the Spanish capital club as they won both La Liga and the Champions League.

He has been pretty impressive this season as well and has three goals and two assists to his name in five games so far.

Real Madrid have started the new season really well

Carlo Ancelotti's side have started the new season in impressive fashion collectively as well and have won all five games so far.

They defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the UEFA Super Cup and are also leading the La Liga table with four wins from four games.

The Spanish giants lost a key player in the form of Casemiro as he joined Manchester United but have hardly missed him.

New signing Aurélien Tchouaméni has settled in seamlessly at the Santiago Bernabeu and his acquisition already looks like a brilliant piece of business.

