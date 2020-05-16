Real Madrid home kit for 2020/21 leaked on social media

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid have a history of clean and simple kit designs with their iconic white shirts. For their 2020/21 home kit, though, they've taken a slightly different route with their design. According to Footy Headlines, a reliable source when it comes to unreleased football kits, the Real Madrid home kit for next season will feature a shade of pink with a camouflage print on the cuffs of the sleeves.

German sportswear giants Adidas have long been associated with Real Madrid, long enough for their three stripes to merge with the white of Los Blancos to make it an iconic look. It is no different in the 20/21 home kit as the stripes, this time in pink, go all the way down till the end of the shirt on the sides. The collar is a solid white as well, based on retro 1990s kits.

Real Madrid's 20/21 kit

The main sponsor print will now real 'Emirates | Fly better' as opposed to just 'Fly Emirates'. The airline giants have already rolled out this new text on certain Arsenal kits this season, and it is expected to be the main text for the upcoming Real Madrid kit.

There is no set release date for the new kit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Real Madrid preparing for La Liga restart

Marco Asensio made his return to training after almost 250 days on the sidelines

Los Blancos have resumed training at their Real Madrid City campus after all the players tested negative for COVID-19. The Real Madrid squad were asked to isolate themselves back in March after an unnamed member of the Real Madrid basketball team tested positive for the virus at the time. However, no player from the first-team setup or the academy showed any symptoms of the virus after that point.

If and when the La Liga season does resume, Real Madrid will be boosted by much fitter squad than they last had. The 13-time European champions had a long list of players who had to spend time on the sidelines due to injuries.

Marco Asensio, who was ruled out for the season before the actual competitive fixtures began, has made a full recovery from his ligament rupture and has trained with the first-team. The young Spaniard has Zinedine Zidane's faith and is expected to play a major role in the remainder of Real Madrid's season.

31 – Eden Hazard (16 goals, 15 assists) was directly involved in 31 Premier League goals in 2018-19, the most of any player in the competition last season. Swansong. pic.twitter.com/Ag3W74Htzq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 6, 2019

Eden Hazard, another player who has struggled for fitness this season is nearly back to 100% having trained with the squad in the Spanish capital. The Belgian skipper had a phenomenal final season at Stamford Bridge ahead of his dream move to the Santiago Bernabéu, having racked up 16 goals and 15 assists in 37 league games. However, he has had a rocky start to life with Zidane's side as he has just managed 748 La Liga minutes across ten appearances — amounting to just a goal and four assists in that period.

Luka Jović's absence from training will be a concern for Real Madrid after the Serb injured himself during the lockdown and is now expected to spend a while on the treatment table. His future certainly is up in the air after a poor season with the capital club. Jović could reportedly be on his way out with a number of Serie A and Premier League clubs interested in the Serbian forward.