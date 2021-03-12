Real Madrid identify €65m rated superstar as Raphael Varane replacement - Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are planning a move for long-standing defensive target Pau Torres as they look to replace Raphael Varane, who could leave the club this summer.

Since making a move to Real Madrid a decade ago, Raphael Varane has enjoyed a trophy-riddled career, both domestically and across Europe. He has won a staggering 18 major trophies in his time with Real Madrid, including three La Liga titles, one Copa Del Rey and four Champions League titles.

However, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2022, the World Cup winner is now reconsidering his future in the Spanish capital.

Reports claim that Real Madrid are now open to letting Varane go this summer and have identified towering Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential replacement. Torres has attracted attention from many clubs across Europe with his stellar performances for the Yellow Submarines since breaking into the first-team in 2019.

United are one of the sides monitoring Pau Torres ahead of the summer transfer window #mufc https://t.co/OIZUnxSFbx — Rich Fay (@RichFay) March 9, 2021

The 24-year-old rose was a product of the Villareal academy and he was sent on a season-long loan to Malaga, where he made a name for himself in the 2018-19 campaign.

Torres' impressive performances while on loan earned him a place in the first team on his return to the Estadio de la Ceramica. He has become a key figure at the heart of the team's defense in the last two years.

Real Madrid will need defensive reinforcements in the summer

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Advertisement

With several key defenders expected to exit the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, Real Madrid will dive into the transfer market for defensive reinforcements.

Club captain Sergio Ramos is almost certain to leave once his contract runs up in June as negotiations between the two parties have reached a stalemate His center-back partner, Raphael Varane, could follow him out the door in the summer.

While Varane's contract expires in less than months, there have been no renewal talks with Real Madrid, who might opt to cash in on the defender once the summer window opens.

ℹ️ Koundé and Pau Torres are the favorite to replace Varane if he officially asks to leave Real Madrid this summer which is very likely to happen. [@AS_SergioSantos] 🇫🇷🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/EvYJ6hmrJE — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 10, 2021

Should either player leave in the summer, Real Madrid have outlined Villarreal’s Pau Torres as a possible replacement. However, they will have to pay his €65 million release clause if they hope to secure his services.

Real Madrid are reportedly also keeping tabs on Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and experienced Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.