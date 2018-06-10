Real Madrid identify new front three with BBC set to be replaced, Liverpool's new goalkeeping target and more: Transfer round-up, June 10, 2018

Real Madrid's BBC are set to be separated. Florentino Perez devises an extravagant plan to assemble a new blockbuster front three

End of the BBC is near

Hello people! Welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front.

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions in the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 10, 2018:

La Liga

Real Madrid identify new front three

From the manager to the players, there will be wholesome changes at Real Madrid this summer. And the majority of the high profile signings will be done to assemble a new forward line for the new manager. Cristiano Ronaldo's wage demands may see him leave whereas Karim Benzema is all but sure to be offloaded by the club.

Meanwhile, there's a huge question mark over the future of Gareth Bale. According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid are preparing themselves for every possibility with two out of the famed 'BBC' trio certain to leave. If Ronaldo leaves, Neymar is the club's top priority.

If not for Neymar, Los Blancos are prepared to go all guns blazing for his teammate Kylian Mbappe whereas Robert Lewandowski is the preferred choice to replace Benzema. So the two options for a new Real Madrid frontline are: Neymar-Lewandowski-Bale or Asensio-Lewandowski-Mbappe.

Gerard Pique wants Iago Aspas at FC Barcelona

Iago Aspas has had a stellar season at Celta Vigo, scoring 22 goals in La Liga and with it, securing a place in Spain's World Cup squad. Gerard Pique has been left impressed by the striker and now wants to sign him up for FC Barcelona. With Paco Alcacer on his way out of the club, Aspas could well be his replacement.

Don Balon has claimed that Aspas is also keen on a move to the Spanish giants and is ready to ask Celta Vigo to let him go at a reasonable price. Meanwhile, Pique is ready to meet the Barcelona bosses to convince them on signing the wily striker.