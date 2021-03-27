Real Madrid interested in move for Bayer Leverkusen winger - Reports

As per Spanish publication AS, Real Madrid are interested in a move for 21-year-old Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby. Los Blancos join a long list of clubs who are reportedly monitoring the Frenchman, including Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund.

Rumours suggest scouts at Real Madrid have been impressed by the range of attributes that Moussa Diaby has shown in the recent past. Scouting reports at the Bernabeu indicate he can play on either wing and his change of pace, passing, and finishing skills have caught Real Madrid's attention.

Moussa Diaby is coveted by a string of top European clubs - Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United have all shown interest in the Bayer Leverkusen player. (Source: Casa Blanca) pic.twitter.com/J5PWiVIsUv — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 25, 2021

Moussa Diaby's talents will be on full display with the French national Under-21 side when he participates in the group stages of the U- 21 European Championships next week.

The winger has already scored 9 goals and registered 12 assists for Bayer Leverkusen this season, and has been a crucial part of Peter Bosz's side that currently sits sixth in the Bundesliga table.

AS estimates Moussa Diaby's price to be around the €40 million mark. Sections of the media claim the former PSG youth product is also being tracked by the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Zinedine Zidane under pressure at Real Madrid, with speculations rife about his future

Zinedine Zidane is under contract at Real Madrid until the summer of 2022. However, speculation in Spain continues to mount and the Frenchman is under pressure due to Real Madrid's slightly underwhelming season so far.

Zidane's side sit third in the La Liga table, 6 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid. However, Real Madrid have underperformed this season as the 48-year-old has overseen eliminations from the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercup.

Although Real Madrid have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, their performances in Europe have also been far from convincing. Los Blancos lost back-to-back matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and narrowly qualified for the knockout stages in the very last game.

Zidane wants to coach Real Madrid for one more season and after that manage the French National team. [@telefoot_TF1] 🇲🇫 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 26, 2021

Reports now suggest that Zidane's future at Real Madrid is 'up in the air' and although the hierarchy are not ready to press the panic button yet, they are monitoring the situations of other options like Joachim Low and Raul.

Former Juventus and AC Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri recently revealed that he was offered the job before Zidane returned to Madrid for a second spell. RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsman has also been linked with the job.

Commenting on his future during his last press conference, Zidane claimed that he was not looking at anything other than the day-to-day operations.

"I don't look beyond the day-to-day. I don't plan anything. You can sign ten years here and tomorrow you are away. What animates me is the day to day and the rest are discussions in which I cannot say anything," the Frenchman said.