Real Madrid interested in signing 16-year-old Argentine sensation - Reports

Real Madrid have become interested in signing Argentine youngster Gianluca Prestianni from Velez.

Prestianni has made six senior appearances for the club in his career so far. Last year, he became the youngest player in the club's history after making his debut at an age of 16 years and three months.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid are interested in 17 year old Argentinian striker Gianluca Prestianni. Real Madrid are interested in 17 year old Argentinian striker Gianluca Prestianni. @marca 🚨💣 Real Madrid are interested in 17 year old Argentinian striker Gianluca Prestianni. @marca https://t.co/5Kh3rAbpgf

The player is represented by former Real Madrid player Rolando Zarate. Apart from Prestianni, Los Blancos are also interested in Brazilian youngster Endrick.

However, striking a deal for either player has complications because of their tender ages. Like the Palmeiras attacker Endrick, Prestuanni is yet to turn 18 and can't make a move to Europe before turning 18.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti lauds Vinicius Jr for his adept handling of provocation

Real Madrid CF v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Vinicius Jr. has established himself as one of the leading players for Los Blancos in recent times. However, due to his flashy playing style, he is often subject to harsh treatment from his opponents.

Carlo Ancelotti is happy with the way the 22-year-old has handled provocations from his opponents on the field. Speaking to the media after his team's 2-1 La Liga home win against Cadiz, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid's official website):

“Vinicius is handling what’s happening very well and he’s in control of his opponents. He’s been kicked a lot in recent games and he’s controlled himself. The other day I saw a statistic that’s significant for Spanish football. It says that from the top five leagues, it’s the one with the most red cards. 55 compared to the ten from the Premier League. I don’t want to say that it should’ve been a red card today, although for me it is. But there are a lot given that shouldn’t be. This affects Spanish football, which isn’t an ugly league”.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Vinícius Jr has received the most fouls out of any player in the top 5 leagues this season with 48 fouls. Vinícius Jr has received the most fouls out of any player in the top 5 leagues this season with 48 fouls. https://t.co/zZQQPc3wZJ

Ancelotti further added:

“Having more than 50 red cards means a lot. It’s something which affects the show. Watching 9 versus 11 is not a match. Some fouls reminded me of those by Real Sociedad against Valencia, Borja Iglesias’ foul in the derby or Rakitic’s yesterday. Be careful with red cards because it’s not a game if played in inferiority and it’s not competitive. It’s not a criticism, it’s a fact. I want to highlight that because I’m a fan of Spanish football, which is very beautiful; all of the teams compete. Breaking that equilibrium with cards must be checked.”

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes