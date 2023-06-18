Real Madrid interested in signing 21-year-old Bundesliga star this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie ahead of the new season.

AS Roma, Napoli and AC Milan were all apparently interested in signing him last summer while Tottenham Hotspur showed interest in January. According to journalist Jos Alberto Molestina (h/t Calciomercatoweb.com), Real Madrid have now joined the race.

The player is open to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu and Leverkusen could demand close to €40 million for his services. He ended last season with 43 appearances across competitions to his name, playing a big role in the Leverkusen team that made it to the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

Hincapie, 21, largely plays in central defense but can also be deployed down the left flank. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will formalize their interest in the Ecuador international who still has four years left on his contract.

Carlo Ancelotti has David Alaba, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger as their centre-back options for next season. Nacho Fernandez also extended his contract earlier this month to stay at the Bernabeu for the upcoming season.

What Piero Hincapie's father has said about his son moving to Real Madrid

Piero Hincapie was on Club Atletico Tallares' books in Ecuador in June 2021 when his father revealed his son's dream of playing for Real Madrid.

Hincapie was courted by several clubs during that time including Sampdoria and AC Milan. But his father, Jesus Hincapie, was desperate for his son to don the colors of Los Blancos.

Jesus said, via the Daily Record:

"Now I know there are other big clubs in Europe who have appeared, who are very interested in my son. Hopefully, one of them might be Real Madrid because that's the club he has always dreamed of playing for.

"My boy is excited about the stories linking him with clubs in Europe. It's natural. But I tell him to concentrate on playing football and entrust the rest to God. After the Copa America, I expect something to happen with him."

Piero ultimately ended up moving to Bayer Leverkusen in August of that year for a fee of €6.35 million. He has since made 76 appearances in all competitions for the German club.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes