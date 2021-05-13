Real Madrid join Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Premier League star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly the latest club interested in signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer. The Mali international has been one of the breakout stars of the Premier League this season and has attracted interest from Los Blancos, Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to Tribal Football, Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Yves Bissouma as they look to find long-term replacements for Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are both approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Yves Bissouma has been one of the shining lights in an otherwise disappointing season for Brighton. Graham Potter's side are currently in 17th place in the Premier League table.

The Seagulls have narrowly avoided relegation this season but have managed to produce a number of promising talents.

Yves Bissouma's development whilst at Brighton has not gone unnoticed. The 24-year-old's work rate, tenacity and ball-playing skills have made him one of the hottest properties in English football.

Arsenal are in the market for a defensive midfielder as they brace themselves for the exit of Dani Ceballos, who is set to return to Real Madrid once his loan spell with Arsenal comes to an end. The Gunners are desperate to sign a midfielder to pair up with Thomas Partey in the center of the park.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are set to part ways with Georginio Wijnladum this summer as the Dutchman's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Midfielders Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have always been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield after struggling to break into the starting line-up.

Yves Bissouma is wanted by a number of top clubs, including Real Madrid and Liverpoolhttps://t.co/xnA39VwrXM — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 20, 2020

Real Madrid could prefer a deal for Yves Bissouma over the likes of Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United - Premier League

Real Madrid are desperate to sign a defensive midfielder this summer. The Spanish giants have been linked with moves for the likes of Paul Pogba and Eduardo Camavinga in recent months.

Brighton boss Graham Potter says the club have not received any approaches for Yves Bissouma.



The midfielder has been linked with Real Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd.



More: https://t.co/HP1YZKuZWt pic.twitter.com/L5hY91ETOu — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 23, 2020

Real Madrid could prefer to sign Yves Bissouma as he is likely to be available for a much cheaper price than Pogba and Camavinga. Brighton are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of €35 million for the Malian.

Bissouma could, however, prefer to stay in the Premier League by moving to either Liverpool or Arsenal. The midfielder's style of play suits the physical nature of the English top flight.