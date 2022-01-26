Real Madrid jump ahead of Barcelona in race to sign Brazilian attacker: Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the most successful clubs in Europe. Their history and rich culture is beyond appealing and it is a dream for most players to play for them. These Spanish giants recruit players like sharks and when they set their eyes on a talent, they usually get him to the club

Very often we have seen players confess their wish to play for either Real Madrid or Barcelona publicly. The opportunity is way too tempting to turn down and sometimes, even though the move may not be all that benefitting, the players still accept their dream move.

So it must feel very special when one of these Spanish clubs comes knocking at your doors. Interestingly, reports from Fichajes suggest that not one but both of these La Liga giants are set to battle soon for the signature of a very special player.

15-year-old Endrick Felip has become a sensation for Brazil with his recent showings and is attracting significant interest from various top European clubs. Tipped to be the next big thing from the South American nation that has produced so many greats of the game, the excitement around the young starlet is real.

AllThingsSeleção ™ @SelecaoTalk Endrick is currently the Greatest Prospect in Brazilian Youth Football.



At just 15 years old he’s playing at u20 level and will soon make his professional debut.



He’s scored these 3 goals in the last month. Endrick is currently the Greatest Prospect in Brazilian Youth Football. At just 15 years old he’s playing at u20 level and will soon make his professional debut. He’s scored these 3 goals in the last month. https://t.co/9zRmAgLV72

Reportedly, Endrick is more inclined to make a move to Los Blancos than the Catalans and the former are said to be in a position of advantage. The teenager is believed to have racked up 168 goals in just over 170 outings. There is no doubt that he is a superstar in the making.

Many scouts from Europe are monitoring him at the Sao Paolo Junior Football Cup. A youth product of the Palmeiras football club, Endrick is yet to sign his first professional contract with the club but should soon put pen to paper on that deal as he turns 16.

The young attacker has all the typical elements associated with Brazilians. He has the flair and confidence to take on defenders and run past them with trickery. He is gifted with a lethal touch and can find the back of the net for fun.

Real Madrid currently have more Brazilians in their squad than Barcelona

As per FIFA regulations, Endrick cannot move to any European club before he turns 18. But both Real Madrid and Barcelona have experience in this area and know full well that they can make an offer and the player can join later. Endrick will mostly sign a three-year deal with Palmeiras in July.

In the last four years, Los Blancos have signed three Brazilians. Vincius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes have gone on to become first-team regulars. Reinier Jesus is an exception and he hasn't been handled well, but that is also down to Borussia Dortmund and their treatment of him.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been known to actively pursue these kinds of deals. Both Spanish clubs have a history of recruiting sensational and promising stars from the South American continent. The 15-year-old is playing for the U20 Palmeiras outfit and that is proof he has maturity beyond his years.

Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer Endrick joins Mbappe & Vinicius. What’s the action plan for Rodrygo & potentially Haaland ? Real Madrid have puzzles. Endrick joins Mbappe & Vinicius. What’s the action plan for Rodrygo & potentially Haaland ? Real Madrid have puzzles. https://t.co/CEIiK7nn2X

The presence of the aforementioned players and the likes of Marcelo will help Endrick make a more comfortable transition. Barcelona have Dani Alves in their ranks, but the player might lean towards the majority, especially when he has seen his young compatriots rise through the ranks at Los Blancos.

The Catalans will hope they can convince Endrick by explaining to him how important Neymar's switch to Barcelona was to his career.

Edited by S Chowdhury