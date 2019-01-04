Real Madrid keen on €110 million-rated striker, Manchester United linked with former Monaco forward: Transfer Roundup, 4 January 2019

Mauro Icardi

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Just four days into the winter transfer market, many sides across Europe have started to assess their options to bolster their squad as they prepare to lift the silverware at the end of the season.

One big signing has already been announced which will see Christian Pulisic move to Chelsea at the end of the season for a fee of 64 million. Rumours across Europe have been rumbling for a long time now.

Let's look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates that made the headlines on 4 January 2019.

Manchester United look at Yannick Carrasco to bolster their front line

Yannick Carrasco

Former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is eyed by the English outfit Manchester United. The Belgian who decided to move to the Chinese Premier League side Dalian Yifang is rumoured to return to England, with a possible move to the Red Devils.

The Belgian International has not been lighting to the Chinese club's plans and they are ready to do the business for a fee of €45 million, according to FootMercato. Since his move to Dalian in January 2018, Carrasco has scored just seven goals in 26 appearances for the club.

When Jose Mourinho was the manager of Manchester United, he was keen on Yannick Carrasco and bid 30 million for the Belgian during the summer of 2017. But, Diego Simeone blocked the move as he saw the winger to his integral plans for the next season.

Entering into the new season, Carrasco fell out with his former manager which meant that his departure would be imminent in the next transfer window. Despite receiving plenty of offers across Europe, he preferred to move to China a year ago.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez did not put a full stop to Yannick Carrasco as he has been continuously included in the squad. Recently, he was part of the 2018 World Cup also. He could follow his compatriot Axel Witsel who is having a great time with the German outfit Borussia Dortmund upon his departure from China last summer.

