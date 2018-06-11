Reports: Real Madrid keen on signing former Barcelona midfielder

Neymar is not the only former Barcelona star Real Madrid are looking to sign this summer!

Galacticos 2.0

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid have set sights on signing Thiago Alcantara according to reports in Don Balon. The Spanish midfielder is currently at Bayern Munich and has been put up for sale by the German club.

SPORT report claims that the Bundesliga champions want €70 million for him. Barcelona are also said to be keeping tabs on him.

In case you didn’t know...

Thiago is a La Masia product who played from 2009 to 2013 for Barcelona's first team. The Spaniard was then sold to Bayern Munich for €25 million – a fee that looks like a bargain right now.

Although he is categorised as a La Masia product, he started off his career at Flamengo when he was just 4 years old. The Brazilian born was at their academy before moving to Ureca, then to Kelme and then back to Flamengo.

He moved to Barcelona in 2005 – when he was 13 years old. He came through their youth team and debuted for the senior side on 17 May 2009, aged 18.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are looking for a long-term replacement for Luka Modric. The Croatian turns 33-years-old this year but is still on top of his game.

This has not stopped Madrid from hunting for a long-term replacement as they look to build a squad worthy of winning trophies for the next 5-6 years. Los Blancos are only looking to sign and keep players who have at least 4-5 years of top quality football left in them.

Don Balon claim that Perez has already started negotiations for Thiago and wants to sign him up before the World Cup begins this week. The midfielder is currently on his way to Russia to play at the World Cup.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Don Balon are not a credible source but this rumour does not seem legit.

What’s next?

Thiago will most likely not a make a decision on his future this week. He will wait for the World Cup to get over before he sits down with his agent and look at the offers on his table.