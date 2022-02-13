Real Madrid limping at the top of La Liga after being held by Villarreal

By mid-January, it looked like Real Madrid were going to run away with La Liga after pulling further away from their main rivals.

But four weeks on, and their lead has been reduced with each passing game. Los Blancos are now just four points ahead of second-placed Sevilla after recording some underwhelming results in recent weeks.

The most damning fact of all is that, from holding an 18-point lead over Barcelona, the Blaugrana could reduce the gap to 10 if they win their two outstanding matches.

Obviously, Carlo Ancelotti’s side has been struggling and they once again dropped points when they visited Villarreal on Saturday afternoon.

Real Madrid continue to struggle without Benzema

With Karim Benzema ruled out due to injury, Ancelotti was forced to play Gareth Bale as a false striker. The Welshman had a good game, but it was clear that the team missed Benzema.

Without the French striker, the goals have dried up for the Blancos. They have scored just one goal in their last three matches in all competitions despite creating numerous chances.

Against Villarreal, Real Madrid would’ve easily won if they were a bit more clinical. However, Bale, Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior were all culpable for missing some good chances.

Madrid are still huge favorites to win La Liga but their lack of cutting edge and dropping crucial points could give their rivals a way back into the title race.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden 🎙️ @MrAncelotti : "It's clear what we were missing. In the 1st half we had a low block, almost too low. We weren't aggresive enough in duels and one-on-one situations. That's why Villarreal had more control. In the 2nd half we were more aggresive without the ball, that was key." 🎙️ @MrAncelotti: "It's clear what we were missing. In the 1st half we had a low block, almost too low. We weren't aggresive enough in duels and one-on-one situations. That's why Villarreal had more control. In the 2nd half we were more aggresive without the ball, that was key." https://t.co/qs5XFjTAwi

Blancos limping at the top of La Liga

A few weeks ago, Real Madrid were sitting comfortably at the top of the league and it didn’t seem as if they could be caught.

However, they are currently limping and, although they still hold a healthy lead at the top of the table, the Blancos are now certainly catchable.

"We have lacked goals in the last few games. With a bit of success and luck we could have scored; we've had three one-on-ones, hit the crossbar twice," said Ancelotti after the game, as quoted by Marca.

"I'm worried about the team when they are not creating chances to score. We need to be more clinical, but I was more worried about the team in the first half, when they were not very committed."

Real Madrid have lost momentum in recent weeks. They need to get their act together sooner rather than later, especially with a Champions League last 16 game against PSG on the horizon.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar