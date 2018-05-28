Real Madrid: Major Issues Zinedine Zidane Must Address Next Season

Even though they won the Champions League yet again, not all is well at Real Madrid

Karan Sharma CONTRIBUTOR 28 May 2018, 19:47 IST

Zinedine Zidane has won three Champions League titles but has issues to address

Real Madrid have now won the Champions League a record 13 times. The second closest club to them in terms of wins is AC Milan with 7 titles and they have not even qualified for next season's tournament. Los Blancos look like they would take some stopping in Europe and are already strong favorites for next year's competition too.

But, amidst the celebrations, it is easy to forget that Real struggled domestically, both in La Liga and the Copa Del Rey - trophies that their arch-rivals Barcelona took home without much competition.

We take a look at three major issues Zinedine Zidane needs to address this summer so that he can lead his team to their second La Liga title under him in next year's campaign.

#1 Resolve Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid

Ronaldo was very outspoken about his future after the Champions League final

When Cristiano Ronaldo spoke after the final of the Champions League, he made it clear to both Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez that if his contract demands are not met, he has no problem in moving on from the Santiago Bernabeu to pastures anew.

While players being outspoken and rebellious in their wage demands is nothing new in football, it certainly raises eyebrows when a player, who is currently the holder of the Ballon d'Or and, is on paper, the best player in the world, does the same.

Few would blame Ronaldo for seeking wage parity with the likes of Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. The Portuguese forward could be forgiven for thinking that he has earned that right, banging in 40+ goals every season even after being branded as "finished" and being on course to win the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time.

But Zidane and Perez are not wrong either. They have to put the team first and try to sign players of Neymar's class who are both young and game-changing talents. Ronaldo is now 33 years old and, even though he has not exactly faded into the shadows, he isn't as prolific as he was earlier and not at an age where Perez could build a team around him.

This issue has dragged on for quite a while now, especially since Lionel Messi penned a lucrative new contract at Barcelona. It has done the dressing room no good, with senior players like Sergio Ramos asking Ronaldo to clarify what he meant by his comments after the final in Kyiv.

Zidane needs to have a clear thought process now; about whether he wants Ronaldo to stay or leave, and not let this hinder his preparation for next season.